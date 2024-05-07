Binley Woods residents invited to have their say on Rugby Road cycle link

Warwickshire County Council is inviting people to have their say on a new cycle link alongside the A428 Rugby Road in Binley Woods through an online survey and two public meetings.

The proposal involves widening approximately 250 metres of existing footway, and installation of a road hump across a side road, to provide a safer walking and cycling route between the A46 and Oakdale Road.

This work will build on the recent works by National Highways at the junction of the A46 and A428, and provide connections towards Coventry’s cycling network, including the new Binley Cycleway.

During May, local residents are being invited to share their views on the proposed improvements. More detailed information, including scheme plans and a feedback form, are available online at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/.

All comments need to be submitted by 28 May 2024.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the proposals and ask questions to the project team on Wednesday 15 May between 2pm and 4pm and 4.30pm and 6.30pm, at the Broadstreet Rugby Football Club, The Ivor Preece Centre, 105 Rugby Rd, Binley Woods, Coventry CV3 2AY.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The County Council is committed to providing opportunities for sustainable active travel and reducing our Cabron emissions. Providing safer connections for people to cycle, separated from motor traffic, is key to this. This short section of cycle route will provide an alternative to the busy A428 Rugby Road and improve links between Binley Woods and Coventry.

“I would encourage local residents to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think, either online or at the meetings. Hopefully doing two meetings will mean that more residents will have a chance to come and discuss the plans with us.”

More information about this proposed scheme can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/9