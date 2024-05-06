Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service reminds deaf residents of the importance of installing sensory smoke alarms this Deaf Awareness Week. Everyone deserves equal access to fire safety in...

Everyone deserves equal access to fire safety information and resources and this Deaf Awareness Week (6-12 May) Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is raising awareness of the importance of fire safety for deaf and hard-of-hearing residents. Traditional smoke alarms may not be effective for those who cannot hear.

WFRS encourages deaf or hearing-impaired residents to consider installing sensory smoke alarms. These alarms use bright flashing lights to supplement the sound, providing a clear visual warning in case of fire, they also come with a vibrating unit attachment to raise awareness of the presence of fire.

WFRS offer a free safe and well visit, during the visit we will provide you with fire safety advice, and recommend the best smoke alarm for your needs. Residents with hearing loss who live on their own and who would not be able to hear an alarm sounding without hearing aids can be provided with a free sensory smoke alarm.

Please visit the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue website to book your visit:

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/apply-safe-well-visit

Did you know? The fire service control room can handle emergency calls from those who are deaf, hearing or speech impaired. Through Relay UK, callers can connect with emergency services (police, ambulance, fire, or coastguard) by:

Using a relay assistant to make a voice call.

Sending a text message to 999 via the emergency SMS service.

Learn more about Relay UK: https://www.relayuk.bt.com/

Mike Atkin, Group Manager - Fire Prevention at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "WFRS is dedicated to ensuring everyone in Warwickshire has the information and resources they need to stay safe. During Deaf Awareness Week, we want to showcase the various ways we can support deaf or hearing-impaired residents and to make fire safety information accessible. We encourage everyone to learn more about how we can all work together to create a more inclusive and fire-safe community."

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will also be sharing important messaging on their social media channels throughout the week.