Visit Warwick's Jacobean mansion ceremony venue ready to celebrate life’s special occasions

Residents are invited to visit one of Warwick’s more recently licensed ceremony venues, St John’s House, at an open day with Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Services team.

The venue has two beautiful wood-panelled rooms, one with a capacity of 40 people, and the other slightly smaller with a capacity of 8 people, for legal ceremonies to take place throughout the year. This includes marriages, civil partnerships, the renewal of vows, and naming ceremonies, and both rooms are ready to receive ceremony bookings for 2024 - 2026.

On Sunday 12 May, between 11am – 2pm, the team will be opening the doors of St John’s House, inviting residents to drop in for a free tour of this beautiful venue and gardens, and to chat with the team about upcoming ceremony plans. Registrars will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information.

Ceremony room for up to forty people.

Inside St John’s House both ceremony rooms are situated on the ground floor, and feature grand fireplaces, elegant chandeliers, large windows to let in plenty of light, and striking dark wood or warm oak panelling on the walls. The rooms both have disabled access and are within a short walking distance of St Nicholas car park, which has direct access to gardens for outdoor photographs as well as other key facilities.

The House itself is a Jacobean mansion that was built between 1667 and 1670, and the site is greatly steeped in history. From 1154 to the present day, it has been a Medieval hospital, a family house, a series of private schools, a military record office, and, after being bought by the County Council in 1959, opened in 1961 as the museum it’s become known as today.

To find out more about booking St. John’s House for your special occasion, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/stjohns

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"St John’s House is a beautiful and historic setting for residents to celebrate life’s most special occasions and is just one of the many licensed ceremony venues we have available across the county. “Warwickshire Registration Services consistently go above and beyond to deliver ceremony experiences that people will treasure for a lifetime, and at St John’s House open day they will be more than happy to show people around this incredible venue and to discuss how to plan your special day in Warwickshire”.

Warwickshire Registration Services have a Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county. It provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package

To find out more, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk