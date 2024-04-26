Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service presents webinar series supporting school transitions

Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service (EPS) has created a series of webinars to help parents and carers guide their children through important school changes. The series of short videos are d...

Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service (EPS) has created a series of webinars to help parents and carers guide their children through important school changes. The series of short videos are designed to offer valuable guidance and support during key phases such as Nursery to Reception, Year 6 to Year 7, and Year 11 to Post 16 options.

They aim to provide practical advice and suggestions on how parents and carers can best prepare their children for these significant transitions. Covering topics such as preparations before the transition, what to expect on the first day, and strategies for managing the subsequent weeks following the transfer, the webinars serve as an invaluable resource for families during times of change.

An important part of the webinars is the participation of Warwickshire school practitioners, who share their firsthand insights and expertise on facilitating a smooth process for all children. By collaborating with local school professionals, the EPS ensures that parents and carers receive comprehensive support and tailored advice.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Starting school for the first time or moving to a new school can be an exciting but scary time for parents and children.

“We hope these webinars will help to support our local parents and carers at a time that can be full of new experiences and changes for many families. The short and easy-to-access information will help parents and carers to feel reassured and better prepared ahead of their children making these school moves."

The webinars are readily available for viewing on the Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/educationalpsychology.

Parents, carers, and educators are encouraged to share and disseminate this resource within their communities to ensure widespread access and support for families undergoing school transitions.

It's worth noting that these resources have been available since last summer and their reception reflects a significant level of engagement.