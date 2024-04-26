A439 Welcombe Road, Stratford - Speed Limit change and Shared Cycle Track

As part of a scheme to reduce Personal Injury Collisions along the Welcombe Road in Stratford, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to reduce the speed limit and introduce a shared cycle track.

Scheme Overview

As part of a Department for Transport funded scheme along the A439 Welcombe Road in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a shared Cycle Track and Footway as described in further detail in the public notice linked below. In addition to the shared cycle track and footway Warwickshire County Council are prposing to extend the 30mph speed limit and introduce a section of 40mph speed limit as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 95 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 76 kB)

50mph speed limit order (PDF, 387 kB)

50mph speed limit variation order (PDF, 65 kB)

40mph speed limit order (PDF, 65 kB)

Technical Drawings

TR\11430 (PDF, 9128 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Dana Loxley, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412889).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Dana Loxley, Road Safety Engineering, Traffic and Highways, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or via email to trafficandsafety@warwickshire.gov.uk using the reference “A439 DfT Scheme”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 29 May 2024.

