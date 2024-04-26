Work to improve Queensway and Ford Foundry Roundabouts start date announced 

Work on the improvements to Queensway and Ford Foundry roundabouts will start on May 13th, Warwickshire County Council announced this week. The announcement comes after the appointme...

Work on the improvements to Queensway and Ford Foundry roundabouts will start on May 13th, Warwickshire County Council announced this week.

The announcement comes after the appointment last month of CR Reynolds as the contractor for this major road improvement project.

When completed, the scheme will see traffic signals at the two roundabouts, additional lanes, shared footway and dedicated off-carriageway cycle routes, and enhanced crossing facilities to enable more effective and safer crossing of roads.

Due for completion in Summer 2025, the project will complement existing routes and create a corridor of connected cycling and walking links to help facilitate active travel.

Cllr Jan Matecki Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways says:

“Now we have the start date of the main phase of works for this upgrade to the local road network, we can look ahead to a future with increased lane capacity, better control of traffic, more active travel options, increased business and retail activity in the area through improved links to Warwick and Leamington town centres as well as futureproofing for homes identified in the Warwick District Local Plan.”

“We are aware the works will impact residents and drivers and we will work closely with the contractor to look at ways in which we can minimise any disruption through minimising lane closures and carrying out works off peak where possible. We are asking people to bear with us while we go through this phase of improvements.”

The Europa Way Improvement programme has been allocated funding from the Local Growth Fund, administered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, in addition to funding secured from planning obligations.

For further information, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/europaway