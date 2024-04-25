Residents encouraged to catch up on vaccines for World Immunisation Week

It’s World Immunisation Week and Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is taking the opportunity to remind residents of the importance of vaccines and the role they play in reducing the spread of con...

It’s World Immunisation Week and Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is taking the opportunity to remind residents of the importance of vaccines and the role they play in reducing the spread of contagious diseases and saving lives.

Childhood infections like measles and whooping cough are in circulation and children who are not vaccinated are not protected. Childhood infections can cause serious illnesses, hospitalisation, and life-long disabilities, however, many of these are preventable with a vaccine. It's important that vaccines are given on time for the best protection, but if a child has missed a vaccine, parents and carers can contact their GP to catch up.

It’s really important that babies and children have vaccinations as soon as they are offered to make sure they are protected from the earliest possible age. The routine childhood immunisation programme is designed to provide early protection against vaccine-preventable infections from 8 weeks of age, with boosters offered at 12 months and before starting primary school.

WCC is urging families in Warwickshire to check if their children are up to date with immunisations, including the MMR vaccine which protects against measles, mumps and rubella. The MMR vaccination is proven to be very effective and safe in protecting children against these highly infectious illnesses, which are easily spread between unvaccinated people.

Whooping cough affects all ages, but for unvaccinated babies and very young children it can cause serious complications. It’s vital that pregnant women contact their GP surgery or antenatal clinic and get vaccinated against whooping cough to protect their babies from birth.

Vaccinations are important at any age and it's never too late to get vaccinated, particularly if you are pregnant, have a weakened immune system or a long-term health condition. Some residents may also need to check if they are eligible for the latest COVID spring booster. Those eligible include people at increased risk from severe illness, those aged 75 or over, people with a weakened immune system or those who live in an older adult care home. Residents aged over 65 are also eligible for the winter flu vaccine and residents aged 70 to 79 can get immunised against shingles.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“This World Immunisation Week and beyond, I would like to encourage all parents and carers in Warwickshire to check if their children have received the vaccinations they need to keep them safe and healthy, and to avoid any serious illness or long-term complications.

“The same goes to parents and carers of older children and any adults who may have missed out on vaccinations when they were younger, please check your vaccination status with your GP and consider catching up with any missed doses and checking what other vaccines you may be eligible for.

“We all have a part to play in preventing the spread of illnesses and keeping ourselves - and others around us - protected.”

NHS | Why vaccination is safe and important

NHS vaccines and when to have them

Learn more about World Immunisation Week