This is opportunity: Meet Pierre-Laval Cunsamy, Legal Services Apprentice in Warwickshire Legal Services at Warwickshire County Council

“I am approaching each new legal experience I have with an open mind and feel ready to embrace the opportunities that come my way that will help to further develop my professional skillset”.

Pierre-Laval Cunsamy is a Legal Services Apprentice at Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) and joined Warwickshire County Council in August 2023. He chose the apprenticeship route following a gap year after college, where he gained A-Levels including an A2-Level in Law, but had yet to start building his professional legal experience.

Speaking about becoming a Legal Services Apprentice, Pierre-Laval said: “I always knew I wanted to get involved in law and decided on the apprenticeship route as this is a great way to get started with a legal career without having any prior experience.

“The six-year Level 7 apprenticeship programme will not only provide me with a thorough understanding of the world of law, but also put me on the right track to eventually gain a degree in law and pass the Solicitors Qualifying Exams, also known as SQEs”.

The apprenticeship programme provided by WLS delivers a great combination of educational learning and on-the-job practical experience. Pierre-Laval explains: “From exploring different specialist areas such as contract law, criminal law, land law, and the English legal system, to learning about the details of legal writing and analysis, at WLS I am constantly engaged in an environment that encourages professional learning and development, whether virtually or in the office. I am also able to make the most of having one day per week dedicated to studying law and get to work on coursework tasks which are directly related to my on-the-job experiences”.

Pierre currently balances his studies with carrying out his apprenticeship role in the Business Support team in WLS. This includes assisting solicitors with day-to-day tasks such as file management, organising incoming and outgoing post, arranging official signatures and seals for documents, and other types of contracts and document preparation.

Later this year, Pierre-Laval's apprenticeship will also include a transition to become more involved in paralegal work. Pierre said: “I am looking forward to this shift, as I will still be able to continue my support to the solicitors, but in a more in-depth way with the opportunity to be more closely involved in the details of individual cases. Over the next few years, I will also be on rotation amongst WLS’ legal teams to further broaden my knowledge about the world of law and legal practice, eventually progressing to become a Legal Assistant and then a Trainee Solicitor before completely qualifying.”

Warwickshire County Council employees are continuously given the opportunity to explore and further their career, and being responsible for the diverse needs of the county means there are a variety of opportunities to help, succeed and achieve. Excited about the prospects that lie ahead, Pierre said: “I am particularly looking forward to exploring the specialist areas in law such as contracts, children's law, and property law, as I find these quite interesting based on the things that I have already studied and experienced. For instance, when I studied A-level law, I only looked at the formation and breaches of contracts, but now I will be able to understand the proper ins and outs of this process.”

Pierre's goal by the end of his apprenticeship is to officially qualify as a solicitor. He added: “Whilst I am yet to decide on a specific area of law to commit to, as I am still in the early stages of training, I am approaching each new legal experience I have with an open mind, and feel ready to embrace the opportunities that come my way that will help to further develop my professional skillset.”

With determination and dedication, Pierre is already helping to make a meaningful and positive contribution to Warwickshire Legal Services and the county’s local communities.

At Warwickshire County Council, employees are continuously given the opportunity to explore and further their career, and being responsible for the diverse needs of the county means there are a variety of opportunities for everyone. If you are someone who is prepared to get stuck in, who wants to do the best job possible, and who approaches everything with passion and purpose, then view our current vacancies at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs and www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships.

