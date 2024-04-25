Find financial support and reduce stress

The constant struggle to balance household budgets can be a cause of stress and anxiety for many people.

Money management help is available in Warwickshire and during Stress Awareness Month, April 2024, the county council is reminding people of resources and services they can access to help make life a little bit easier.

To support residents to manage their money, tackle debt and find urgent support a Cost of Living website is available with a range of information and services which offer advice and information when it is needed.

Continued worries about money can negatively affect physical and mental health so people concerned about this are urged to seek help as early as possible. Putting things off can make things worse as stresses pile up without being dealt with which can lead to crisis. There is a range of support available on the wellness webpages at warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness to support wellbeing.

Warwickshire County Council Councillor, Margaret Bell, said: “The financial pressure of not being able to afford essentials – food, rent or mortgage payments, hot water and heating - has significant negative consequences for physical and mental health and wellbeing. It’s important to support your wellbeing through stressful situations and remember there is help available. Whether you take small daily steps to support your wellbeing or need additional support, our website has a range of services and information to support you.

"Warwickshire’s Cost of Living website helps people to find the support they may need now or to help them plan for the future so I encourage anyone who is struggling right now to visit the website or ask for help.”

Further information is also available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/moneyanddebt and anyone seeking one-off urgent support can contact the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme in confidence on 0800 4081448 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme