Video offers advice to different road users on how to use Leamington’s new priority crossing.

Work was recently completed on a priority crossing for pedestrians and cyclists as part of the new cycle route along the A452 Kenilworth Road in Leamington Spa.

The work involved the construction of a road hump on Cloister Crofts with give-way markings for people driving. A contrasting surface on the road hump is designed to make the crossing more visible for those people driving and helps to separate the cycle track section from the footway, whilst providing a continuous and level route for walking, wheeling, and cycling. The road hump will support lower vehicle speeds into and out of Cloister Crofts, making the junction safer for all.

In supporting residents and others travelling along the A452, the Council has produced an educational video to provide guidance on how to use the new crossing:

Further priority crossings are planned on active travel projects around Warwickshire, including the A429 Coventry Road cycling scheme in Warwick.

The priority crossing supports recent changes in the Highway Code. This includes:

Rule H2: At a junction you should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which or from which you are turning.

Rule H3: You should not cut across cyclists, horse riders or horse drawn vehicles going ahead when you are turning into or out of a junction or changing direction or lane, just as you would not turn across the path of another motor vehicle. This applies whether they are using a cycle lane, a cycle track, or riding ahead on the road and you should give way to them.

The enhanced junction is an innovative approach for Warwickshire. A range of resources have been prepared to help users understand the new layout. All users (whether walking, wheeling, riding or driving) are advised to follow the 3 ‘Ls’, ‘Look. Let others know. Let’s go’.

The priority crossing forms part of the new Kenilworth Road cycle route which includes a cycle track along the east side of Kenilworth Road between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road, parking restrictions, upgraded traffic signals and crossings, and creation of a signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue.

The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is the first section of an ambitious active travel project to provide a 5km walking, wheeling and cycling route that will connect Kenilworth and Leamington Spa (K2L).

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "The completion of this enhanced crossing at Cloister Crofts is another step forward in the development of the K2L Kenilworth to Leamington cycle route and delivery of Warwickshire County Council’s ambitions to provide safe and attractive options for local journeys by walking, wheeling and cycling.

"The updated Highway Code, with its clear road user hierarchy, is fully supported by the new Warwickshire Local Transport Plan and we will continue to deliver infrastructure projects that increase the attractiveness of active travel options.

“We hope that this new video will contribute to helping residents and visitors to the town of Leamington understand the correct and safe use of this crossing.”

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/UoqaDYWptIc

The scheme is funded by the County Council and the Government’s Getting Building Fund and Active Travel Fund. A countywide programme of potential active travel schemes is set out in the Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan which aims to create a safe and attractive environment for walking, wheeling and cycling, so that they become the natural choices for shorter journeys and outdoor recreation in Warwickshire.

Further details of the Kenilworth Cycle Route are available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6