Celebrating Warwickshire on Warwickshire Day 2024

Today - 23 April 2024 - is Warwickshire Day.

This annual event is a chance for us all to recognise the rich heritage, beautiful landscape and the inclusive communities and much more that define our wonderful county.

Warwickshire Day is celebrated on the date that William Shakespeare was both born in 1564 and died in 1616 and is also shared with St George’s Day.

Warwickshire is a place where people come together. From bustling market towns like Rugby and Royal Leamington Spa to the charming villages nestled in the countryside, our communities are the heart and soul of the county. Today, we celebrate the spirit of togetherness that makes Warwickshire such a special place to live, work, and visit.

Of course, Warwickshire is not just about its past. We are home to world-renowned universities, thriving businesses, and a pioneering spirit that drives innovation across many sectors. Today, we also celebrate the ingenuity and forward-thinking approach that defines Warwickshire's future.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire Day is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate everything that makes our county so special. From our rich history and stunning scenery to our vibrant communities and innovative spirit, Warwickshire is a place we can all be proud of. Today, we come together to celebrate what it means to be part of this remarkable county.”

Join the Celebrations!

We encourage everyone to join the celebrations today. Share your favourite things about Warwickshire on our social media using #WarwickshireDay.

Why not explore more of Warwickshire? WCC has suggested five ways to enjoy the county over five days visiting each district and borough.

Rugby: The town and surrounding area has lots on offer this summer with plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. If you’re looking to leave the car at home, why not explore the Lias Line greenway? Running between Leamington Spa and Rugby, the 23.5 mile cycling and walking route passes picturesque villages, reservoirs and canals, and a disused railway line that is now a haven for rare plants and butterflies. Along the route, Draycote Water offers the perfect spot for a picnic and an opportunity to spot birds and other wildlife. There’s also plenty for families, with its adventure play area and free self-guided trails.

Heading into Rugby Town, you’ll find a fantastic range of independent and unique shops, alongside cafes, coffee shops and tea rooms, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum hosts an eclectic mix of exhibitions to enjoy for free. A short walk from the town centre is Caldecott Park, known for its award-winning floral displays. Take advantage of the two play areas and multi-use sports area or just sit and watch the world go by, enjoying the fresh air and green space.

Nuneaton and Bedworth: Centenary Way is a 100-mile walking and cycling route across Warwickshire. Explore Nuneaton on the route, take in the ancient hilly woodland at Hartshill Hayes Country Park and follow the route to Seeswood Pool in Nuneaton – keeping an eye out for the local birds and wildlife.

In the heart of Nuneaton, you can get inspired by local stories at the free Nuneaton Muesum and Art Gallery, located in the beautiful surroundings of Riversley Park. The Miners’ Welfare Park in Bedworth is well worth a visit and offers something for all ages, with a fun play park with water and sand play as well as formal gardens, spectacular wildflower meadows and a nature reserve that hosts a wealth of wildlife all year round.

North Warwickshire: Kingsbury Water Park is an excellent option for those wanting to escape from the pressures of day-to-day life and immerse themselves in nature’s tranquil embrace. Near to the Staffordshire border, the park boasts 15 lakes set in over 600 acres of beautiful green space. Whether you’re hiring a bike, hitching a ride along the hugely popular Echills Wood Miniature Railway, or just taking a stroll along one of the many well-surfaced pathways, there’s plenty for the whole family to explore.

To immerse yourself in North Warwickshire’s local history, stop off at the Atherstone Visitor Centre (open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) and take their heritage trail and discover the fascinating buildings and landmarks that have shaped the town as we know it today. Or you could explore the quaint towns and villages dotted across North Warwickshire through a tour of its churches; get to know the heritage of each and mosey around the local area to find a spot for food and drinks.

Warwick: Visit this thriving market town famed for its historic charm with a medieval castle, magnificent church and interesting town centre buildings. The town is also a foodie hub with wide range of places to eat and drink as well as plenty of specialist and independent shops to spend time browsing.

There is plenty to keep Warwick visitors busy. Market Hall Museum in the centre of town is a good first stop to find out about the town’s history, pick up a map and get exploring. Priory Park, Warwick Racecourse and St Mary’s Lands all provide walking opportunities and just out of town St Nicholas Park has activities for all ages. The town is next to the River Avon and Grand Union Canal offering something for those with an interest in waterways and the wildlife found beside them. Take a stroll along the river or the canal to nearby regency town Royal Leamington Spa for more history, beautiful parks, shopping and refreshments.

Stratford-upon-Avon: This district is a great place to spend the day. There is plenty to see and do which is made easier with the Park and Ride service. Stratford Park and Ride car park is open every day during summer months and has more than 700 parking spaces available, including several EV charging points. The Park and Ride car park is also a great starting point for those who would like to use the Stratford Park & Stride route into the town centre on foot or by bike via the canal towpath. This scenic route is approximately 2800m (1.75 miles) and takes around 40 minutes to reach the town centre on foot.

Once you reach the town centre, there are many historic locations to visit such as, Shakespeare’s birthplace, the family home of William Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway, and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, which often hosts interesting and educational exhibitions. Stratford-upon-Avon also offers beautiful green spaces such as Bancroft Gardens and the recreation ground which are close to riverside walks.

Find out more about each local area and things to do at:

Find more things to do across Warwickshire at https://visit.warwickshire.gov.uk/