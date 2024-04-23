Small steps to help manage stress

Throughout Stress Awareness month Warwickshire County Council is sharing advice with residents on how to find ways to manage stress and improve their wellbeing. Taking care of wellbein...

Taking care of wellbeing on a day-to-day basis will help people to build resilience and manage stressful situations, helping to create tools that can help stay well mentally and physically.

A new video, available here, provides a range of advice to remind people of small habits they can adopt to reduce stress and stay well. This includes:

Being active

Taking some time each day to include some movement and activity can help to improve mood and increase wellbeing. From chair exercises to a 10-minute walk to taking part in sport, movement and can benefit not only overall health but can also help to improve mood and reduce feelings of stress.

Going outside

Taking notice is a great way to be present in the moment and understand your feelings and thoughts can help to improve wellbeing. Natural environments present spaces which gently capture your attention instead of suddenly snatching it, calming your nerves instead of frazzling them. Spending as little as 20 minutes in natural spaces has been associated with reducing the stress hormone cortisol, helping to relieve stress and reduce heart rate and blood pressure.

Trying something new

Trying something new or finding a new hobby is a great way to give a sense of achievement and confidence, whether this is trialling a new recipe or learning a new skill, there are lots of ways keep learning.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Social Care and Health, said: “We want to help people to be as healthy and independent as possible and finding small ways to look after your health and wellbeing each day is helpful to creating resilience for times when life becomes more stressful.

“Our animation includes a range of tips that people can follow or inspire them to think of small things they want to do to support their mental health.”

For tips and advice, watch the video here.

For more information, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/5ways