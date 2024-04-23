Visit Rugby Library this Saturday to enjoy free events celebrating launch of new children's book “Shakespeare's First Folio: All The Plays”

Visit Rugby Library on Saturday 27 April to enjoy a day full of Shakespeare-themed activities.

Would you like your children to learn about Shakespeare’s plays in a fun and interactive way? Then visit Rugby Library on Saturday 27 April to enjoy a day full of Shakespeare-themed activities from animation workshops and author talks to interactive dance performances.

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is delivering this exciting day of child-friendly events to celebrate the launch of “Shakespeare's First Folio: All The Plays”, a new children's book adapted from Shakespeare's First Folio by Warwickshire resident Dr Anjna Chouhan to celebrate the First Folio’s 400th anniversary.

It is the first-ever illustrated children's edition of William Shakespeare's First Folio and has been published by Walker Books in association with The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. The book has also been lovingly illustrated by Emily Sutton and features a wonderful poem by British children's author Michael Rosen.

“Shakespeare's First Folio: All The Plays” has already received 5* reviews from multiple media outlets, with a copy being distributed for free to every library in the country through the organisation Libraries Connect. Six thousand schools will also be receiving a free copy to add to their own school library collections.

To celebrate the launch of the book, Rugby Library is delivering multiple free events ideal for introducing children and their families to the world of Shakespeare in a fun and engaging way. These include:

Shakespeare's First Folio animation workshop, 10 – 11am: Ideal for children aged 7–14-year-olds, adults, and families. Have a go at creating your very own Shakespeare character through the amazing power of AI animation. This 60-minute drop-in animation session is a great way to bring a Shakespearian character to life in a fun and innovative way.

Shakespeare's First Folio author talk, 11am – 1pm: Join Rugby Library’s conversation with author Dr. Anjna Chouhan and illustrator Emily Sutton as they discuss their illustrated children's adaptation of Shakespeare's First Folio.

Shakespeare's First Folio performance workshops, 1:30 – 2:15pm, and 2:30 – 3:15pm: Jump into a magical fairy ring and learn an interactive dance to welcome in the flower fairies of the summer. This workshop by Aunty Jen Productions will last 45 minutes and is suitable for 5+ year olds. Please note pre-booking for this event is required.

To find out more and to book for your places for each activity, visit: www.eventbrite.com/cc/shakespeares-first-folio-3254039

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“This day of events at Rugby Library is a fantastic opportunity for families to introduce their children to Shakespeare in a fun and engaging way that is accessible to their reading age. Warwickshire Libraries provide safe and child-friendly spaces with many resources available for free, and I encourage those with children to attend Rugby Library this Saturday to help ignite a new appreciation of literature and Shakespeare plays amongst the young people in our communities”.

Warwickshire Libraries was successful in a bid to become a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26. NPO status means that Warwickshire Libraries is receiving funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over the course of three years to deliver a programme of free cultural and creative outreach activities. They are also a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is an exciting programme bringing the county together in a collective mission to create opportunities and lasting and positive change for children and young people.

To keep up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter, sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog.