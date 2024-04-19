Local workers and businesses will be brought together at a business and skills event coming to North Warwickshire in June.

Warwickshire Skills Hub and partners are hosting a drop-in public event at Coleshill Town Hall on Tuesday 11 June between 10:00-13:00.

The in-person event will be a positive opportunity for jobseekers, entrepreneurs, and professionals of all ages to meet like-minded people, learn about skills opportunities, and grow their career prospects.

It will also act as a space for local businesses to connect with others in their fields of interest, discover new ideas to expand their business offering, and find out about support or funding potentially available to them.

There will be a full range of personal and business support organisations on board to showcase their offers, covering training, recruitment, funding, and much more.

Partners include:

Coleshill Partnership

Coventry University

Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Department of Work and Pensions

Federation of Small Businesses

North Warwickshire Borough Council

Warwickshire County Council

Everyone is welcome to attend from North Warwickshire and beyond.

Councillor Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, added:

“We are proud to hold be hosting an event which brings our communities and local businesses together under one roof to create the conditions for connections and growth to take place.

“Facilitating these events creates opportunities for our residents to further develop their skills to meet the business needs of the future, and for businesses to develop their offer to attract the best workforce - which promotes sustainable growth, investment, and a diverse economy.”

Those interested in attending can pre-book their place for free via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/north-warwickshire-business-and-skills-event-tickets-871817388277

Those navigating to the event can input the following address: Coleshill Town Hall, Birmingham, B46 3BG.