Be Water Aware campaign launches in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) urges residents to 'Be Water Aware'.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is joining the National Fire Chief’s Council’s (NFCC) Be Water Aware campaign next week 22 – 28 April 2024 to remind residents about the importance of water safety and how to stay safe while enjoying the water.

In 2022, 266 lives were lost to accidental drowning in the UK. These deaths are preventable tragedies. WFRS are reminding people to stay safe in and around water especially with warmer weather approaching. If you see someone in trouble in the water, remember the lifesaving steps of Call, Tell, Throw: Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if near the coast or the fire service for inland. Tell the person in the water to float to live, remind them to float on their back and reassure them that help is on the way. Throw them something that floats, if safe to do so, such as a life ring.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said:

“Warwickshire has a wide variety of lakes, quarries and waterways, all of which carry hidden dangers. Even on a warm day the temperature in open water can remain very cold, causing cold water shock - a physical reaction which can make it difficult to control breathing, cause panic and make it difficult to swim.

We want everyone to enjoy themselves around water this summer, but it’s crucial to remember that water can be unpredictable and dangerous. By following some simple safety tips, we can significantly reduce the risk of drowning.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service - Be Water Aware Top Tips:

Stick to proper pathways and stay clear of the water’s edge

Don’t enter the water after drinking alcohol

Walk a safe route home after drinking, with friends and away from water

Cold water shock can kill, walking into the water rather than jumping in can help reduce the risk

Always supervise children closely around water

Never swim alone, especially in open water

Learn to swim properly and only swim in designated areas

Be aware of cold-water shock

If you see someone in trouble, don’t enter the water yourself. Call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service and ambulance, encourage the casualty to try and float on their back and if there is rescue equipment nearby throw it to them.

Dawn Whittaker, Drowning Prevention Lead for NFCC said: “Be Water Aware is about helping people spend time in and around water safely. “We encourage people to reduce their risk of drowning by making safe choices around water and to know what to do if an emergency should happen.

“Simple advice to ‘Call, tell, throw’ and ‘Float to Live’ are lifesaving messages which fire services share to help reduce these preventable deaths and the devasting impact they have on families and communities.”

Throughout the week, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will be sharing water safety messages and resources on their social media channels Facebook, X and Instagram. Keep an eye out by following their social media channels and by using the hashtag #BeWaterAware.

For more information about the ‘Be Water Aware’ campaign please visit: https://nfcc.org.uk/our-services/campaigns/be-water-aware/