Adoption Central England records positive OFSTED report

Adoption Central England (ACE) - the regional adoption agency for Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull - has welcomed the recently published OFSTED report on Regional Adoption Agencies –thematic inspection report (Published March 2024).

The inspection report recognised the strong practices within ACE to recruit adoptive families and secure permanent families for children. However, similar with the other regions in the country, there is still a desperate need for more people to come forward who will consider adoption particularly for sibling groups and those children whose needs are more complex.

ACE was one of six regional adoption agencies to be inspected by OFSTED between October and December 2023. It was the first inspection of its kind since regional adoption agencies were set up in 2017 to deliver a range of adoption services on behalf of local authorities.

ACE is responsible for recruitment, preparation and assessment and ongoing support to adoptive families. It also provides an independent support service to birth family members and services to adult adoptees who are seeking access to their adoption records.

Brenda Vincent, the Head of ACE commented: “The inspection mirrors our experience in ACE. We are incredibly pleased to have approved more adoptive families over the past year and it is positive that people are actively choosing to adopt through ACE.

"However, there are always children waiting longer than is necessary for the right family to come along and we would welcome more enquiries about becoming an adoptive parent so that we can find the best possible families for those children who are waiting. The ACE website provides a lot of useful information about adoption, becoming an adoptive parent and the support available.”

The report gives acknowledgment to the therapeutic approach taken by the ACE in how it works with adoptive families throughout the process. It mentions the specific team who support birth families and how the service reviews support provided to adoptive families to ensure that it is meeting the needs of adoptive families.

Nigel Minns, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council said: “We are a proud member of Adoption Central England and are pleased with the findings of the inspection.

“The report recognises our commitment to children and families across Warwickshire and I urge anyone who is thinking about adopting to get in touch with ACE. Their supportive team will help you make those first steps on your adoption journey.”

Overall, the regionalisation of adoption services in ACE region has been successful, with more children finding their adoptive families more quickly. A sensitive service is also offered to birth family members and going forward the service is developing its practices around ensuring that adopted children can maintain those relationships from their past that are important to them. Modern adoption is no longer shrouded in secrecy and a more enlightened and open approach is now taken.

To find out more about adoption, and to read about adoptive parents’ experiences visit the ACE website on www.aceadoption.com or contact the service on 0300 369 0556

To adopt you must be over 21 years and be able to provide a loving, stable and therapeutic environment for child or children with a willingness to respect the child’s family origins as an important part of their identity.

A link to the report can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regional-adoption-agencies-thematic-inspection-report/regional-adoption-agencies-thematic-inspection-report.