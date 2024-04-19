Warwick Road, Kenilworth - Traffic Calming Scheme

Following on from statutory consultation, Warwickshire County Council are making the orders relating to the traffic calming scheme along the Warwick Road, Kenilworth as described in the public notice.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 109 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 137 kB)

30mph, 40mph and 50mph Speed Limit Order 2014 (PDF, 107 kB)

30mph, 40mph and 50mph Speed Limit Variation Order 2024 (PDF, 259 kB)

MWT22-014-01 - Speed Limit Plan (PDF, 519 kB)

MWT22-014-02 - Traffic Calming Plan (PDF, 635 kB)

Enquiries

The above Order commences on Monday 22nd April 2024.

A copy of the Order, the Order which has been varied, together with a plan showing the length of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Order may be inspected at the Main Reception, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Chris Round, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 413 789).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

