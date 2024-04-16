A46 Stoneleigh lane closures begin Wednesday 24 April 2024

Warwickshire County Council is informing residents of upcoming lane closures on the A46 between Stonebridge Highway Junction (Stivichall) and the Leamington Road Junction (Thickthorn). On the morni...

Warwickshire County Council is informing residents of upcoming lane closures on the A46 between Stonebridge Highway Junction (Stivichall) and the Leamington Road Junction (Thickthorn).

On the morning of Wednesday 24 April 2024, the A46 will be reduce to two lanes between Stonebridge Highway Junction(Stivichall) and the Leamington Road Junction(Thickthorn). This is allow the scheme to progress safely while the Council contractor is working in the verges.

The lane closures will remain in place until the evening of Sunday 11 August 2024. Due to the reduction in road capacity, residents are advised to expect delays during peak times.

Full overnight closures will be in place over the first two nights and final two nights to allow the safe installation and removal of the traffic management, a signed diversion will be in place for the full closures.

In addition to Warwickshire County Council works, HS2 are constructing the A46 Box structure and will complete preparatory works by installing traffic management on the A46 between Thickthorn roundabout and A45 Stivichall Interchange. This traffic management is a combination of lane restrictions and overnight carriageway closures between May and October followed by a closure in early 2025 to install the new structure.

For more details please visit https://www.hs2.org.uk/in-your-area/local-community-webpages/hs2-in-warwickshire/

The Council would like to thank residents for their patience whilst these works are carried out and apologies in advance for any inconvenience caused.

Further information about our scheme and planned traffic management can be found on the scheme website www.warwickshire.gov.uk/a46stoneleighjunction