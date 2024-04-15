Third residents forum in Hatton to update residents on Birmingham Road works

Warwickshire County Council is holding a follow-up forum to update the community on the roadworks on the A4177 in Hatton.

A letter drop in the area has invited residents and businesses to the forum, to be held on Wednesday 24th April 2024, 6pm - 7pm at Hatton Park Village Hall, Barcheston Drive, Hatton Park, Warwick, CV35 7TR.

Work began on the scheme prior to Christmas with identifying depths and positions of existing buried utilities and site clearance.

The installation of new and upgraded drainage works were completed before the Easter Holidays on the southbound verge. The next phase of the scheme focuses on the road widening and footway/cycleway construction works.

This follows the second forum, in February 2024, a combined event hosted by the County Council along with the Developer, Taylor Wimpey, and their appointed contractor for the S278 highways works, McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd.

Following that event, some of the areas of concern that residents raised have been addressed by the Project Delivery team, including:

The request for the next forum’s location to be changed to the Hatton Park Village Hall for easy access and suitable parking facilities.

The request to inform contractors from the Taylor Wimpey development site to exit the site with caution. Taylor Wimpey has communicated with contractors to ensure unsafe manoeuvres are mitigated and has installed an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera at the site entrance, with significant fines issued to those contractors who are caught. These cameras are only used to track Taylor Wimpey staff and contractors.

Warwickshire County Council will continue to work with residents and businesses, keep any disruption to a minimum and continue to keep residents informed.

This forum is another opportunity for residents and the local community to share any concerns. For further information on the scheme go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a4177-birmingham-road-hatton-union-view