Click for the sound of seatbelt safety

Young drivers in Warwickshire are being reminded of the importance of wearing a seatbelt for every journey – no matter how long or short that journey is.

In 2022, 30% of car occupant fatalities among 17 to 29-year-olds were not wearing seat belts, according to THINK![1] Young men are more likely to be inconsistent wearers of seat belts, while people are less likely to use seat belts on short or familiar journeys – putting them at serious risk of injury in a crash.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting a new THINK! seat belts campaign to encourage young men to wear their seat belts, whatever the journey, whether they’re a driver or a passenger.

Seatbelts keep you in your seat if you are involved in a crash and dramatically reduce the chance of serious injury and death.

It is important that both front and back seat passengers always use their seatbelt, both for their own safety and the safety of other vehicle occupants. In a crash, an unrestrained back seat passenger can be thrown forward with enough force to kill the driver or front seat passenger if they hit them.

Children should use a child car seat until they’re 12 years old or 135 centimetres tall, whichever comes first. Children over 12 or more than 135cm tall must wear a seat belt.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Cllr Andy Crump: “This new campaign by THINK! is a powerful reminder of the importance of wearing your seat belt.

“Whatever your age it’s vital that you follow our safety advice and make sure you’re wearing a seatbelt at all times while in a vehicle.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re doing a long drive or quickly popping to the shops, it’s important you belt up before setting off, in the event of a crash it can save your life and those of your passengers.”

To find out more about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, visit their website: https://warksroadsafety.org/

For more information on road safety, visit THINK! https://www.think.gov.uk/.