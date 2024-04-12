Care Worker

This role is ideal for you if you have the ability to work on your own initiative and prioritise your workload, good listening and communication skills, display the ability to understand and follow policies and procedures as well as good writing skills to fill in care plans.

Care workers can work in a care home, in people’s own homes or in the community.

You may work with lots of different people including adults with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, substance misuse issues mental health conditions and older people.

Role overview:

Supporting people with social and physical activities as well as basics such as eating and drinking

Booking and accompanying people at appointments

Assist with personal care

Monitoring individuals’ conditions by taking their temperature, pulse, respiration and weight, and possibly helping with medication.

Skills and experience:

Your induction will include necessary training such as health and safety, first aid and moving and handling. Additional specific training such as autism awareness, communication skills or working with people with dementia may be offered.

Your employer might ask that you have qualifications showing good English and number skills such as GCSE in English and maths. A social care qualification may be beneficial in Health and Social Care, but you can complete these once you’re hired.

Information on the role of care worker taken from the Skills for Care website: Care worker (skillsforcare.org.uk)