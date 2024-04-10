Combe Fields Road, Anstey 40mph Speed Limit Order and Waiting Restrictions

Warwickshire County Council are making the orders for the 40mph speed limit and parking restrictions for the scheme relating to Combe Fields Road as described in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Orders may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412641).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.