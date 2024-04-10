A439 Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon Update – Early April 2024

Find out the latest progress with the A439 Warwick Road improvement scheme in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Work has been progressing well on the ongoing A439 Warwick Road improvement scheme in Stratford-upon-Avon with construction of retaining walls at the Ingon Lane junction along with progress on access for pedestrians and cyclists among the highlights.

Activity Review

Over the last two-weeks significant progress has been made with the following elements of this important scheme:

Ingon Lane Junction: Construction continues on the critical 300-square-meter retaining walls. Motorists will now begin to see the progress as the Stratford-side wall nears completion. Work will continue on the opposite side of the junction in the coming weeks.

Footway/Cycleway Construction: Significant progress has been made on the new combined footway and cycleway between the Welcombe Golf Course entrance and the Welcombe Hotel entrance. Construction up to the top surface course has been completed.

Additional Works

Borehole samples were taken to determine the type of sheet piles needed for bank stabilization at the north end of the scheme.

The carriageway planer has returned and completed kerb removal for the next section of the footway/cycleway.

Drainage investigation and installation has continued around the Golf Course entrance.

What next?

Over the coming weeks, the following work will be taking place:

Construction of the surface course for the cycleway between the Welcombe Golf Course and Hotel entrances will be completed.

Work will continue building the retaining walls at Ingon Lane to facilitate junction improvements.

Shakespeare's Birthday Weekend: Similar to the Easter weekend, traffic management will be temporarily suspended to ensure smooth travel for visitors celebrating Shakespeare's birthday on April 20 and 21. This suspension will begin on the night of Friday, April 19, and resume on the night of Sunday, April 21.

The Council would like to emphasise the importance that it places on the safety of its highways workers. Unfortunately, staff on the project have been subjected to verbal abuse, threats, and even thrown objects over the past few weeks. This behaviour is totally unacceptable.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, stated: "We understand that roadworks can be frustrating, but the workers on site must be allowed to go about their duties in a safe environment. They have families and dependants, and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. To address this, we are installing cameras on the site, and a temporary 30mph speed limit has been implemented."

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Local Member for Stratford North, said: “I hope that this latest update goes some way to reassuring our residents in Stratford that good progress is being made with these important safety works. This project addresses the high accident rate on this road as well as issues of dangerous parking and speeding. The improved cycling and walking facilities are also welcome additions to this part of town.”

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap