Fire Service issues advice to reduce the risk of smoking-related fires

If you are a smoker, or you know someone who is, you will have heard many reasons why you should consider quitting.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking residents to consider the fire risk associated with smoking and the steps to take to keep safe.

The safest way to reduce the risk of a fire in your home is to stop smoking. There’s a variety of free stop smoking support services available in Warwickshire. Smokers can call 0333 005 0095 or text ‘QUIT’ to 60777 to access support. More information is also available on the Quit4Good website.

For people not interested in giving up – or who are in the process of giving up – it’s important to bear in mind the fire risk associated with smoking and take note of the simple steps to take which will reduce the chances of smoking materials leading to a fire – fires caused by smoking products kill more people than fires caused by any other item.

Not smoking while tired, using a proper and secure ashtray and stubbing cigarettes out properly can greatly reduce the risk of an accidental fire breaking out.

To help residents to keep safe, WFRS is reminding smokers to ‘Put it Out, Right Out’ whenever they finish a cigarette; to install smoke alarms on every level of the home and to test them regularly. Without a working smoke alarm, people are at least eight times more likely to die in an accidental fire in the home.

Here are some top tips from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue to help prevent a cigarette fire in the home:

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Fires started by cigarettes or smoking materials result in more fatalities than any other fire. Despite a fall in the overall number of fires caused by these products, it’s still the biggest cause of accidental fires in the home across the country.

“If you are a smoker, please make yourself aware of the fire risks posed by smoking and take the correct precautions. Consider smoking outdoors more often, don’t be tempted to smoke in bed or after having a drink – the risk of you falling asleep before you’ve put it out is too great.

“Make sure you have smoke alarms installed on all levels of your home and remember to test them regularly. Having working smoke alarms gives you valuable time to get out, stay out and call 999 in the event of fire.”

More safety information and advice on preventing fire in the home can be found by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.

To book a safe and well check for yourself, a friend or family member visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety/apply-safe-well-visit/1.