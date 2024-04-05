Refuge - Childrens Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (CHIDVA)

Location: Warwickshire

Salary: £25,104 per annum

Contract type: Fixed Term (12 months with the possibility of extention for another 12 months), Full Time

Hours: 37.5 hours (Monday - Friday)

We are recruiting for a Childrens Independent Domestic Violence Advocate who will be working closely with children and their mothers who are living in our refuges escaping domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse, to provide personal welfare support and ensure that our clients are provided with a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment.

The post holder will support children and young people from the age of 11 – 17 years old who have been affected by domestic abuse, including teenage relationship abuse. The job involves, supporting children and young people from the point of crisis to ensure their short-term and long-term safety; reduce risk; enable them to access community support services and achieve their goals. To increase the ability of partner agencies including schools to recognise and respond appropriately and safely to young people affected by domestic abuse.

Please note that this post is restricted to women due to the nature of the role. The Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies. An enhnaced DBS check will also be required.

Closing Date: 09:00 am 8 April 2024

Interview date: 16 April 2024 via Microsoft Teams

Refuge is the UK’s largest provider of specialist services, and we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with leading edge systems for supervision, quality management and development.

To apply, please visit: Childrens Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (CHIDVA) | CIPHR iRecruit . (ciphr-irecruit.com)