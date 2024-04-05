Children's Support Worker - Refuge

Location: Warwickshire

Salary: £25,104 per annum

Contract type: Fixed Term (1 year + 1 year possible further extension), Full Time

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

We are recruiting for a Children’s Support Worker who will be working closely with children and their mothers who are escaping domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse, to provide personal welfare support and ensure that our clients are provided with a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment. The post holder will support children who have witnessed or experienced domestic violence and plan and provide stimulating, safe, and appropriate play opportunities.

Travel across Warwickshire is required, therefore, the use of a car essential to the role.

Please note that this post is restricted to women due to the nature of the role. The Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies. An enhanced DBS will also be required.

Closing Date: 09:00 am 18 April 2024

Interview Date: 3 May 2024 (via Microsoft Teams)

Refuge is the UK’s largest provider of specialist services, and we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with leading edge systems for supervision, quality management and development.

To apply, please visit: Children's Support Worker | CIPHR iRecruit . (ciphr-irecruit.com)