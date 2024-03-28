Introducing the High Sheriff of Warwickshire 2024/25: Rajvinder Kaur Gill

On Maundy Thursday the ancient ceremony was held to transfer the title of High Sheriff from Sophie Hilleary to Rajvinder Kaur Gill in the former courthouse at The Old Shire Hall in Warwick.

The office of High Sheriff is one of only two royal appointments in the county and has been extant since Saxon times. Historically, the Sheriff was responsible for raising troops, collecting taxes and catching criminals, all of which powers have over time been taken on by others.

Rajvinder is a Kent girl, bought up by her parents who came over from Punjab in the 1960’s. She is one of five girls, her father had a good level of education behind him and soon went into business and property investments.

As children Rajinder helped out a lot with the family businesses, but her father always encouraged her to get a good education so that she could stand on her own two feet with a promising future. The advice that she took most from her father was, in essence: our education and our lived experience that make us who we are.

1989 bought Rajinder into Warwickshire when she married her husband, Jagtar Singh Gill, now of nearly thirty five years. Settling into scenic county in the heart of Royal Leamington Spa, she commenced work in Administration for Warwickshire County Council running the Youth Training Scheme.

After ten years with the Council, she moved on to Calor Gas, when it first opened in Leamington Spa followed by a few years as HR Manager for Woodwards Department Store. Her employment days came to a halt in 2001 when she left work to focus on the business that was growing.

Through this employment and life journey, Rajinder had three beautiful children – Gurjeevan, Gursimar & Harveer – who have made her so proud with their own achievements.

Rajinder and Jagtar have managed to build up their property business. Speaking of the secret to a harmonious spousal working relationship, Rajinder said: “It is definitely to stay in your own territory, Jagtar isn’t allowed to mess with my office procedures but I can go onto property sites and change the location of a sockets or radiators!”

Her interest in law and order from a young age was enhanced by being appointed a Magistrates for the Coventry and Warwickshire Bench. Crime prevention and community safety are at the forefront of her priorities over the coming year. Her focus will be on supporting Warwickshire’s youth in an attempt to reduce crime and invest in their safety and education, providing them with opportunities and empowering them to make a positive impact.

Speaking of her appointment to the office of High Sheriff for 2024/25, Rajvinder Kaur Gill, said: “It is a huge honour and a privilege to be offered the chance to serve the people of Warwickshire. I am very keen to actively support and encourage in crime prevention projects in our county and support Crimebeat charity that gives recognition to innovative and successful crime prevention projects carried out by young people.

“I would never, in my wildest dreams, have imagined to be where I am today. When that tap on the shoulder happens, it is overwhelming and feels so surreal which is how it has been until today, the day of my inauguration when reality awakens you.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone whose support and trust has allowed me to undertake this esteemed position. A role of great importance to the community of Warwickshire and the Sikh Community as after over 1000 years of history of the Office of High Sheriff, I am the first Sikh woman to take this ancient office in the UK.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

“We are also very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriff’s in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding of the County and the drive to want to make a positive impact during their time in the role.

“On behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the whole of Warwickshire, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Raji Kaur Gill to the Office of High Sheriff and hope that she has a great year in this most ancient of roles.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: "I was delighted to attend the inauguration of our new High Sheriff Raji Kaur Gill and I very much look forward to working with her in the coming year."

The High Sheriff is, these days, an unfunded ceremonial position, supporting the judiciary and the uniformed public services as well as charities and voluntary groups working for the benefit of society.

If you would like to donate to the Warwickshire High Sheriff fund, which provides one-off grants to small grassroots charities and organisations making a difference in Warwickshire, visit: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/20448#!/DonationDetails