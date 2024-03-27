High Sheriff recognises outstanding contributions to Warwickshire communities in her annual awards

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2023/24, held a special event at the Old Shire Hall in Warwick on Tuesday 26 March to recognise some of the outstanding individuals and organisations,...

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2023/24, held a special event at the Old Shire Hall in Warwick on Tuesday 26 March to recognise some of the outstanding individuals and organisations, nominated by the public, working to make Warwickshire the best it can be.

During the evening, 47 individuals were honoured with a certificate from the High Sheriff. These included:

Darren Forrest & Byron Banton- Bradby Club, Rugby, for both coaching for over 30 years boxing and kickboxing at the club.

Sally Ann Veasey for running SWANS in Nuneaton – a fun singing support group for carers and those suffering from Dementia.

Mark Taylor for his work with mental health “Men Walking and Talking” Kenilworth

Rugby Street Pastors for their commitment to making the streets of Rugby a safer place on Friday and Saturday nights, “engage,listen and care”

Ken Whitehead & Murray Richards for Bedworth Armistice for outstanding work maintaining this event, the largest Armistice Service outside London.

Reflecting on the awards and her tenure as High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary said: “One of the great privileges of serving as High Sheriff of Warwickshire has been to meet so many who do so much to make our county such a great place to live.

“Tonight, we recognised and thanked 47 individuals who come from all over the county and who dedicate their time and skills to help others in their communities.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic that so many of the amazing people and organisations that make Warwickshire such an incredible place to live, work and play were recognised in the annual High Sheriff Awards.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sophie, on behalf of Warwickshire, for all her hard work over the last year as Warwickshire’s High Sheriff.

“We are very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriffs in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding of the County and the drive to make a positive impact during their time in the role and Sophie has been a great example of this.

“Despite being one of the oldest ceremonial roles in the UK, Sophie has continued the trend of making such an ancient position relevant in 21st Century Warwickshire. As she takes a well-earned rest from ceremonial life, we wish her all the very best for the future.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said “We have so many great individuals and organisations doing wonderful work in our County. This Awards evening is a celebration of some of those people, justly rewarding them for their tireless efforts to make Warwickshire such a great place to live and work. I was fortunate to work with Sophie Hilleary during her time as High Sheriff. She has had a wonderful year and I will be writing to her to thank her for all her hard work during her year of office”

