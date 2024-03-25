A439 Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon Update – Mid March to early April 2024

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing A439 Warwick Road improvement scheme in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Activity Review

Although largely not visible to passing motorists, over the last two weeks, significant work has been completed below road level at the Ingon Lane Junction.

Crews have constructed a retaining wall using Gabion baskets, a sustainable solution that utilizes stone-filled wire baskets. This wall will facilitate the upcoming construction of a wider junction and a dedicated footpath/cycleway.

Additionally, new ditches, drainage pipes, and other drainage improvements have been installed to address existing flooding problems along the planned route.

Far more visible to passing motorists, a dedicated carriageway plainer has removed 650 meters of existing kerbs, with the materials being reused on-site. This work also created a trench for the new foot/cycleway kerb line.

As of March 18 2024, crews have begun installing new road gullies and laying kerbstones and timber edgings for the new path. Drainage is also being installed across the Welcombe Hotel entrance and connected to a new ditch excavated on the hotel's property with their kind permission.

This will further alleviate flooding issues that have affected both land and the carriageway in recent times.

What’s next?

Over the next two weeks, residents and visitors to Stratford will see a further increase in activity that will include:

Construction of the retaining wall and other works to facilitate the widening of the Ingon Lane junction will continue. Ingon Lane will remain closed to vehicular traffic; however, a pedestrian and cyclist route will be maintained.

Borehole drilling will commence the week of April 1 to determine the soil strata at the North end (Ryon Hill Park) of the scheme. This information is crucial for selecting the appropriate type of sheet piles needed to reinforce the bank. Piling operations will begin shortly after the analysis of the borehole data.

Construction of the footpath/cycleway between the Welcombe Hotel and Ingon Lane will progress, including the installation of layers below the final surface.

Verges will be formed behind the new foot/cycleway.

The carriageway plainer will return to remove an additional 800 meters of kerbs and create a trench for the new kerb line.

Drainage installation, including new road gullies, will continue as required.

Arrangements for Easter Weekend

In order to assist with the expected influx of visitors to Stratford Upon Avon over the Easter weekend, Warwickshire County Council Highways along with their Contractor Balfour Beatty have amended their works programme to put in place plans to temporarily suspend the current One-way system along the A439 Warwick Road Stratford from Friday 29 March until the late evening of Monday 1 April 2024 whereby the One Way system will be reinstated ready for Tuesday 2 April. Please note, Ingon Lane junction will still remain closed.

Additional signage will be introduced at various points along the route for safety reasons to warn motorists of various risks such as narrow lanes, removal of road studs and No overtaking.

Warwickshire County Council Highways are also putting similar plans in place to suspend the One-way system for Shakespeare’s Birthday Celebration weekend 20 & 21 April – however, there are no further plans to re-open or suspend the traffic management thereafter until completion of the overall Safety Scheme.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "Further and significant progress has been made on the A439 improvement scheme over the past two weeks. These works will not only enhance safety but also address long-standing drainage issues in the area. We appreciate the continued patience of the local community and remain committed to minimizing disruption throughout the project.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Local Member for Stratford North, said: “I hope that these regular updates go some way to reassuring our residents in Stratford that good progress is being made with these important safety works. This project addresses the high accident rate on this road as well as issues of dangerous parking and speeding. The improved cycling and walking facilities are also welcome additions to this part of town.”

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap