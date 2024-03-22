Warwickshire parents and carers with children starting school in September 2024 will get their school offer on 16 April

Warwickshire parents and carers who have applied for a school place for their child in either Reception or Year 2...

Warwickshire parents and carers who have applied for a school place for their child in either Reception or Year 2 of a Junior School starting in September 2024 will get their offer of a school place on National Offer Day (16 April).

As with the Secondary National Offer Day on 1 March, the Council will automatically accept school place offers on behalf of each family on this day. This means that parents and carers don’t need to take any additional action but wait to hear from their new school.

For those interested in finding out more about what to do when they receive their school offer, Warwickshire County Council is holding a “Getting Your Primary School Offer” webinar on Thursday 11 April. Everyone is welcome and places can be booked at: www.eventbrite.com/e/getting-your-primary-school-offer-tickets-863905964997?aff=oddtdtcreator

Johnny Kyriacou, Director of Education at Warwickshire County Council, explained:

“Having a child starting school for the first time is always a big transition for a family and we’re keen to do all that we can to make this process as simple as possible for parents and carers. This online event gives them a chance to hear directly from the admissions team about what will happen on National Offer Day and what they can do to prepare for September.”

On receipt of their school place offer under the new process, only those families who want to decline the offer of a school place need to contact the Admissions team. Details on how to do this will be included in their offer letter.