New measures to help protect poultry industry from bird flu

All bird keepers must register their birds and update records annually

New measures to better protect the poultry sector from future avian influenza outbreaks have been set out by the government.

Under the changes announced there will be new requirements for all bird keepers - regardless of the size of their flock - to officially register their birds. Currently only those who keep 50 or more poultry must do so, limiting the effectiveness of our national disease control measures.

The new rules cover owners of backyard flocks, birds of prey and pigeon fanciers, but do not affect caged pet birds (excluding any poultry species) kept entirely inside a domestic dwelling, such as a parrot, canary or budgie, which never leaves the property other than to visit a vet or another short-term period.

The requirements will be set out in legislation shortly and keepers will also be legally required to update their information on an annual basis.

