Zero emission buses are set for Warwickshire roads thanks to new funding

It’s great news for residents and the environment as Warwickshire County Council secures significant funding to roll out Zero Emission Buses across the County.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced today (Friday 21 March 2024) that it would be awarding Warwickshire County Council £4.3 million from its Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas 2 (ZEBRA 2) funding stream to aid with the rollout of electric vehicles in the County.

The funding will see the Council working with key delivery partner, Stagecoach Midlands and Warwick District Council to roll out 27 all electric buses that will serve routes and settlements across Warwickshire.

Thanks to this important funding, the following services will operate electric vehicles:

1 – Warwick Town Centre - Woodloes Park -, Spinney Hill - Leamington Town Centre – Whitnash - South Farm.

– Warwick Town Centre - Woodloes Park -, Spinney Hill - Leamington Town Centre – Whitnash - South Farm. 4 – Brownsover - Elliotts Field Retail Park - Rugby Rail Station - Rugby Town Centre - Bilton - Admirals Estate - Cawston Grange.

– Brownsover - Elliotts Field Retail Park - Rugby Rail Station - Rugby Town Centre - Bilton - Admirals Estate - Cawston Grange. 5/5A – Nuneaton Town Centre - Chapel End - Camp Hill - Nuneaton Town Centre.

– Nuneaton Town Centre - Chapel End - Camp Hill - Nuneaton Town Centre. 9 – Nuneaton Town Centre – Stockingford – Nuneaton Town Centre.

– Nuneaton Town Centre – Stockingford – Nuneaton Town Centre. 10 – Nuneaton Town Centre – Stockingford – Grove Farm.

– Nuneaton Town Centre – Stockingford – Grove Farm. 48A – Nuneaton - Hartshill - Mancetter - Atherstone (extending to Grendon - Dordon - Polesworth - Tamworth on Sundays and Bank Holidays only).

In addition, on Sundays when the Peak Vehicle Requirement (PVR) is reduced on other routes, Stagecoach Midlands have identified Service 77/78 (serving rural settlements in the Stratford-upon-Avon District via Kineton) on which all-electric buses can be used.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “I'm thrilled to announce that Warwickshire County Council has been awarded £4.3 million from the government's ZEBRA 2 funding scheme.

“Once again, this shows real recognition, nationally, that we are a place the Government trusts and believes is worth additional resources to drive innovation and infrastructure.

“This fantastic investment will allow us to introduce 27 zero-emission buses across the county, working alongside Stagecoach Midlands and Warwick District Council.

“These new electric buses will serve a variety of routes and communities in Warwickshire, including Warwick Town Centre, Leamington, Rugby, and Nuneaton. This is a huge step forward for sustainable transport in our region, offering cleaner air and a quieter environment for everyone.

“We're fully committed to making public transport a more attractive and cleaner option for residents, and this investment will play an important role in achieving that goal. It will also help us reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for Warwickshire."

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “As part of our plan to improve local transport in the West Midlands, we’re providing over £7 million to roll out 44 brand new zero-emission buses in Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

“This latest investment into our bus fleet comes on top of the £3.5 billion we have invested into our bus network since 2020, protecting and improving bus routes into 2025 as well as extending the £2 bus fare cap until the end of 2024, made possible by reallocated HS2 funding.”

Mark Whitelock, Managing Director Stagecoach Midlands, said: "We welcome the announcement of funding to Warwickshire for investment in new zero-emission buses.

"This is a really positive step forward in helping to reduce carbon emissions and deliver cleaner air for those in our communities, building on the funding already made available to support bus services through the £2 fare cap.

We look forward to working with Warwickshire County Council and partners to deliver our ambitions for a thriving bus service that support local communities."

Marianne Rolfe, Head of Safer Communities, Leisure and Environment said: “This investment marks a significant step towards a cleaner and healthier environment for our residents. By transitioning to zero emission buses, we’re not only reducing emissions but also leading the way towards a more sustainable future. We’re grateful for the support and look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our air quality and overall well-being.”

More information about Public Transport in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

To sign-up to the Warwickshire County Council climate change and sustainability newsletter, visit: www.eepurl.com/hrk-zf