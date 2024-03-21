Warwickshire County Council is looking for more people to join its Voice of Warwickshire resident’s panel

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents of all ages to share their voice by joining the Voice of Warwickshire online panel.

Launched in 2021, this initiative aims to ensure that the County Council's decisions and priorities are informed by the perspectives of residents from across the county.

Participation in the Voice of Warwickshire panel allows its members to contribute to significant discussions on a range of Warwickshire-focused topics. Recent surveys put to the panel have asked for views on a wide range of subjects including Climate Change, Levelling Up, the Council’s website and Library service.



Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation at Warwickshire County Council said:

“I would like to thank our current panel members for their valuable contributions over the past year. We welcome new participants, and emphasise the opportunity to actively engage in local democracy and influence Council decisions based on personal experiences.



“The decisions we make affect the residents in the county, so it is important to seek their views on a range of subject areas that we as a council work on. It is vital that the panel is a representative group of ages, areas, and backgrounds. I urge anyone with an interest in informing the work that goes on in their local area to sign up and have their voices heard”.

To join the Voice of Warwickshire panel, individuals must be over 18 by 1 April 2024, and be residents of Warwickshire. Those interested can register at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/voice-of-warwickshire/registration2024/ or by calling 01926 410410.

Accepted panel members can anticipate being invited by Warwickshire County Council approximately four times a year to share their views through short online surveys. While participation in every activity is not mandatory, alternative methods will be provided for those who are unable to engage online, ensuring that diverse perspectives are actively sought and considered.

