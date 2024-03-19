Croft Road, Nuneaton - S90A

To improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists along sections of Croft Road Nuneaton, Warwickshire County Council are implementing speed cushions as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 94 KB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 101 KB)

Layout Plan TR11432/1 (PDF, 693 KB)

Layout Plan TR11432/2 (PDF, 560 KB)

Layout Plan TR11432/3 (PDF, 587 KB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Dana Loxley, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or via email to trafficandsafety@warwickshire.gov.uk using the reference “Croft Road, Nuneaton - Objections”

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 11 April 2024.