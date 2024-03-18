Volunteer Development Officer - EQuIP

Post Title: Volunteer Development Officer

Hours: 37.5 hours per week. Fixed term contract for 24 months

Salary: £27,803 per annum

Responsible to: Chief Executive

Office base: Rugby (but working across all parts of Warwickshire).

Responsible for: Any volunteers attracted in supporting Asylum Seekers and Refugees

About EQuIP:

EQuIP is a dynamic and impactful equality charity based in the Warwickshire, dedicated to advancing equal opportunities, promoting diversity, and combating discrimination. With a strong commitment to creating positive societal change, we work collaboratively with communities, stakeholders, and partners to address the challenges faced by diverse, underrepresented groups.

Job Overview:

We are seeking a Volunteer Development Officer to lead the development and delivery of the support offered to voluntary groups, that assist Refugees and Asylum Seekers within Warwickshire. The post holder will serve as a catalyst for fostering a culture of respect and understanding, working to eliminate discrimination and bias in all forms. This post will also work in conjunction with Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Migration Team, supporting and developing the work of EQuIP with Asylum Seekers, Refugees and new migrants.

Job Purpose:

• The post holder will engage in educational initiatives, workshops, and advocacy campaigns to raise awareness about various equality issues and empower communities in addressing these issues and supporting partner agencies in challenging prejudice and discrimination.

• The post holder will work with WCC Asylum, Resettlement and Ukraine Teams to help co-ordinate voluntary and community sector activity across all schemes

• To ensure groups have access to relevant training and capacity building support to enable them to develop their offer to refugees/migrants in line with need

• The post holder will also inform and support the development of awareness, learning and education materials and coordinate the delivery of training, awareness sessions and workshops, where required.

• To promote good practice in volunteering with refugees/migrants

• To recruit and manage volunteers to fulfil roles identified in partnership with the Migration Team

• To encourage refugees and migrants to access volunteering opportunities in their local communities.

Principal Accountabilities:

1. To work as part of a team, under the day-to-day line management and guidance of the Chief Executive, and in co-operation with all other staff and volunteers, to deliver high quality services and information to local communities, in line with the objectives of EQuIP.

2. To develop effective links with the local communities and groups across Warwickshire and other key agencies.

3. Work with WCC Asylum, Resettlement and Ukraine Teams to help co-ordinate voluntary and community sector support in asylum accommodation and across all schemes :

• To maintain an up-to-date record of VCS groups working with Asylum Seekers and Refugees in Warwickshire

• Encourage and support groups to develop provision to complement the core offer provided by the WCC Teams and in response to need identified

• Record offers of help from groups and work with the Migration Teams to deploy support as and when needed and in line with good practice.

• Encourage and support groups to have core policies, procedures and good practice in place in order that joint working can take place

4. Capacity building support and co-ordination/promotion of good practice in volunteering:

• To work with voluntary and community groups across Warwickshire to support them to develop their work with refugees and asylum seekers. This includes providing access to relevant training/ organisational development support and support to access funding/ grant applications. This could be done direct by the postholder or by signposting to WCC Community Development Workers and/or WCAVA.

• Support the development of refugee led organisations in Warwickshire

• To develop a specialist training programme accessible to all volunteers working on migration schemes in Warwickshire (both WCC and external volunteers).

• To provide support to groups and to ensure their voice is heard through coordinating Warwickshire Migration Partnership’s VCS Subgroup

5. To work closely with WCC and District and Borough Community Development Workers and infrastructure organisations such as WCAVA to build on the capacity building work already taking place and to co-ordinate and join up support for groups

6. Recruitment and management of WCC volunteers:

• To work with the Migration Team to identify the need for additional volunteer roles such as ESOL /befriending or women’s group volunteers

• Recruit, induct and train volunteers so that they can be deployed and matched effectively

• In conjunction with the WCC Migration Team, to develop volunteering roles and role descriptions. This includes specifying work programmes and tasks for volunteers, developing volunteer recruitment and retention management procedures

• Provide regular supervision and support to volunteers on a one to one or group basis

• Develop induction training for volunteers

• Ensure volunteers are DBS checked to the appropriate level

• Develop volunteers' skills and abilities through provision of access to training

• To ensure all volunteers are trained in and complying with requirements around GDPR.

• Support with identifying volunteering placements for Refugees/Asylum Seekers.

• To work with WCAVA /the WCC Refugee Employment Programme/Migration Support Teams and other relevant partners to identify volunteer placements either externally or internally for adult refugees

General

1. To contribute to the overall aims and objectives of the Equality and Inclusion Partnership.

2. Report progress to the Chief Executive at agreed intervals.

3. Participate fully in supervision and appraisal sessions with the Chief Executive.

4. Prepare minutes and service the work of any agreed sub-committees, forums or other groups/working parties established within your sphere of work.

5. Undertake all necessary administrative or other duties necessary for the effective and efficient implementation of your work.

6. You will work in accordance with agreed policies, procedures and practice inclusive of Health & Safety at Work requirements, Equal Opportunities, Safeguarding and Data Protection.

7. Demonstrate the highest professional standards in your work.

8. Attend appropriate training courses, and other professional development opportunities, as agreed with the Chief Executive.

9. Undertake any other duties, which would reasonably fall within this job description as instructed by the Chief Executive or Board.

Person Specification

The person specification provides a list of essential and desirable criteria (skills and competencies) that a candidate should have in order to perform the job. Each of the criteria listed below will be measured through; the application form (A), a test / exercise (T), an interview (I), a presentation (P) or documentation (D).

Essential Criteria:

A degree/equivalent qualification and/or experience in a relevant field such as social sciences, community development, equality and diversity, or a related discipline. (A)

An enthusiasm and commitment to working with Refugees and Asylum Seekers, supporting their integration in the UK (A,I)

An understanding of the different migration programmes in Warwickshire and the issues faced by newly arrived Asylum Seekers, Refugees and migrants to the UK (A,I)

Experience of community development work and/or capacity building with organisations and informal groups (A,P,I)

Experience of working with a range of statutory organisations, and voluntary and community groups (as a paid officer or a volunteer) (A,P,I)

Experience and understanding of good practice in volunteer recruitment, management, training and support (A,I)

Experience of developing and delivering training programmes (A,I)

An understanding of various legislation and policies relevant to volunteers including data protection, health and safety requirements, Safeguarding of Adults and Children and Codes of Conduct. (A,I)

Ability to work independently and as part of a team (A,I)

Excellent written and oral communication and presentation skills (A,P,I)

Flexibility to adapt to changing workload demands and respond to new challenges (A,I)

Commitment to equality and diversity and supporting the rights and aspirations of under represented groups. (A)

Able to demonstrate a commitment to actively promoting Safeguarding policies and procedures (A)

Competent ICT skills, especially Word and Excel (A)

Ability to travel effectively within Warwickshire (A,I)

Ability to work outside of normal working hours, as and when required. This may include working evenings and on weekends. (A,I)

Desirable Criteria:

Proficiency in a second language (A)

Professional qualification in community development or related areas (A)

Experience of managing and supporting volunteers (A,I)

Experience of working with refugees an asylum seekers in a paid or voluntary capacity (A,I)

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and CV to claire@equipequality.org.uk, by 22nd March 2024. Please include "Volunteer Development Officer Application" in the subject line. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

EQuIP is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds and experiences.