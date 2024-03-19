Celebrating Social Work Week with Warwickshire County Council

It’s Social Work England’s national Social Work Week 18-22 March and an opportunity for those working or interested in the field to come together to learn, connect and influence change.

Warwickshire County Council is using the week as an opportunity to thank all social care staff for their tireless efforts in providing support and care to those who need it. Social Work Week is for everyone who works in or has an interest in social work, including people with lived experience or social care and support.

This is a time to recognise the positive impact and the vital role of social care workers in the county and to encourage others to consider a career in this important area.

Social care workers across the county have demonstrated their commitment to supporting people in the face of several challenges. They work hard to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals, often going above and beyond to do so.

During the week the team has organised several events and sessions provided by Warwickshire services that work with the council. There will be a range of learning and well-being activities for staff to get involved in, including mindfulness exercises and activities. These sessions will give participants the opportunity to find out how they can access a range of free online resources to enhance their practice.

Additionally, the council will be sharing stories of people working with children, young people and families highlighting the significant work of our social workers within the Council’s social care teams.

Zoe, a Newly Qualified Social Worker at WCC’s Children in Care Team for 14-18-year-olds, began as a Social Care Apprentice in Nuneaton Children’s Team. After completing a Social Work Apprenticeship Degree with WCC and Coventry University, she became last year a registered Social Worker.

Zoe explained: “There is something different happening every day, and no two days are the same. One of my favourite aspects of the job is working with exceptional young people every day and being able to support and advocate for them. I also feel privileged to spend time with them on day trips organised by our team and the Leaving Care Team. Additionally, I appreciate working in a brilliant team – a great support network comprising Social Workers, Family Support Workers, Business Support, and Managers.

“Our team is known for its child-centred, supportive, and hard-working approach, ensuring you never feel isolated. Challenges are part of my role, and they often arise due to the varied nature of our work. I’ve recognised the difficulty of switching off at times and the pressure on social workers to fulfil multiple roles. However, I always feel supported by my colleagues and managers, thanks to the council’s emphasis on prioritising well-being and work-life balance. I feel grateful to work here, especially with the support they’ve provided me over the last seven years in terms of my professional development. This has made me feel valued and an integral part of the team. I would encourage others considering social work roles to join us and be part of a welcoming and positive community dedicated to the well-being of young people.”

Nigel Minns, executive Director for Children and Young People added: “As we mark Social Work Week, let us all take a moment to thank our social care staff for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing care and support to those in need. We recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions and commitment of our social care staff across Warwickshire. Their dedication and hard work make a profound difference in the lives of children, youth, and families in our communities.”

Working in social work is quite a challenge, but the results can be so rewarding when positive change happens. Experienced social workers, recent graduates, and those considering a career change are encouraged to find out more about roles at Warwickshire County Council.

Warwickshire County Council is actively recruiting passionate and dedicated individuals to join their dynamic social care team.

For Children and Families services you can find more information and apply: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/workforus

For Adults Social Care services, you can find more information and apply: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/work-adult-social-care