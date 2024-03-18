Free online events for families to mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2024!

Warwickshire County Council in collaboration with partners across Coventry and Warwickshire is supporting this year’s Neurodiversity Celebration Week which runs from 18 - 24 March 2024.

Neurodiversity refers to the different ways a person’s brain processes information and can include autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, and dyspraxia.

Founded in 2018, Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a worldwide initiative that challenges stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences. It aims to transform how neurodivergent individuals are perceived and supported. The week is an opportunity for schools, universities, organisations, and individuals to celebrate the many talents and advantages of being neurodivergent and the strengths of a neurodiverse community.

From March 18 to 24, families can participate in engaging panel discussions focused on key neurodiversity topics. These discussions aim to foster understanding and inspire conversations about neurodiversity, welcoming parents, carers, and professionals alike. Best of all, these events are completely free and open to everyone.

Here's a glimpse of the upcoming events:

Introduction to Neurodiversity: Monday 18 March 2024, 9.30am to 10.30am. This webinar is hosted by Helen Musgrove, Director of Psychological Consulting at Lexxic.

Neurodiversity: Fuelling Creative Minds: Tuesday 19 March 2024, 4.30pm to 6pm This panel discussion is chaired by Lucy Hobbs, Creative Director and Founder of The Future is ND.

Understanding Neurodiversity as a Family: Wednesday 20 March 2024, 4.30pm to 6pm. This panel discussion is chaired by Hester Grainger, Co-Founder, Perfectly Autistic and ADHD coach.

Neurodiversity for Parents & Carers: Thursday 21 March 2024, 6. 30pm to 8pm. This panel discussion is chaired by Theo Smith, Neurodiversity Evangelist.

Neurodiversity - Understanding Alternative Education Provision: Friday 22 March 2024. 9.30am to 11am. This panel discussion is chaired by Matt Gupwell, Neurodiversity Awareness consultant and speaker.

All events will be recorded to make them more accessible to everyone, so if you’ve missed one you can still register to receive the email link to watch the session back. To learn more and register for any of the 24 virtual events, please visit the Neurodiversity Week website.

To help raise awareness of not having a one size fits all approach in education, members of IMPACT, Warwickshire's youth forum for individuals with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have created a short film titled ‘Wrong Size Fits All’ in partnership with second-year BA Film Production students at Coventry University. The film provides an insight into the experiences of young people with SEND in educational settings. You can see the film here: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wrongsize

Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur said:

"Neurodiversity Celebration Week gives us the opportunity to work together to increase awareness and appreciate the diverse talents and strengths of neurodivergent individuals, celebrating the richness of their differences.

"If you haven't had the chance yet, I would encourage everyone to watch the video produced by our youth forum, IMPACT, and consider participating in one of the upcoming webinars. It's vital to promote awareness and encourage openness on this topic, ensuring that we're collectively striving to establish more neurodiversity-friendly settings in our schools, workplaces, and local communities."

An information e-booklet for neurodivergent people and their families living in Coventry and Warwickshire has been updated in 2024 to provide a wealth of current information on services and support across the area. The booklet was co-produced with input from professionals across Coventry and Warwickshire, plus neurodivergent people and their families. You can find the e-booklet here, along with more information about the All-Age Autism Strategy for Coventry and Warwickshire.

An informative video, with the aim of empowering people to feel more confident when talking about neurodiversity, was also launched in 2023. This was co-developed and co-produced with those who have lived experience of neurodiversity and explores the topic of neurodivergent language from different perspectives to give people a better, more inclusive understanding by dispelling common assumptions and stereotypes. Watch the video here.

If you were unable to attend Warwickshire’s Supported Internships event in Nuneaton last week, but you would like to know more about opportunities for neurodiverse young people who need support to find employment, then please visit the SEND Local Offer for more information.

Find out more about the week on the Neurodiversity Celebration Week website.

