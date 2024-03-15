Easter days out at Warwickshire’s Country Parks

Bring the magic of the outdoors to your Easter break with a vast choice of events and activities at Warwickshire’s Country Parks. Families can book onto a variety of events hosted by the Country ...

Bring the magic of the outdoors to your Easter break with a vast choice of events and activities at Warwickshire’s Country Parks.

Families can book onto a variety of events hosted by the Country Parks Education Rangers at Kingsbury Water Park and Ryton Pools Country Park, including classic egg hunts and a series of nature and wildlife themed sessions. Toast hot cross buns over a roaring campfire, make little boats and watch them set sail, get to know our countryside critters, and get creative with a range of crafts. Places can be booked via Eventbrite.

The ten Warwickshire country parks, greenways and nature reserves each have something special to offer to visitors looking for a spring day out. Kingsbury Water Park is home to thirty three stunning lakes and pools teeming with wildlife and a café selling tasty treats to enjoy after exploring the six hundred plus acres of the park.

Families visiting Ryton Pools Country Park may enjoy its freshly revamped pirate trail, while visitors of all ages can get stuck into a series of walks and a treat from the new café, which is due to be taken over by a much-loved local business.

Immerse yourself in the rolling hills of Burton Dassett in south Warwickshire or the ancient hilly woodlands of Hartshill Hayes in the north. For those fancying a cycle ride, why not try out Stratford, Kenilworth or Offchurch Greenway?

Play areas can be found at Ryton Pools, Kingsbury, Hartshill Hayes and Pooley Country Park, with the latter also offering fascinating mining history to uncover, views over Coventry Canal, and hillside and woodland paths.

Nature reserves Ufton Fields and Stockton Cutting recently returned to the Warwickshire Country Parks portfolio. Ufton Fields is a site of rich biodiversity filled with essential habitats and acts as host to some fascinating species including the rare Man Orchid (pictured right). Stockton Cutting, a smaller Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and former railway cutting, provides a rich limestone habitat perfect for nurturing populations of orchids, butterflies, birds and fungi.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Culture and Environment at Warwickshire County Council, shared:

“Warwickshire County Council’s country parks offer the perfect low-cost day out for people of all ages, and spring is one of the most special times of year to enjoy them. There are so many benefits to spending time outdoors and in nature, from improving mental and physical health to fostering a deeper connection with our environment. I hope many people will have the opportunity to experience this over the Easter break and beyond!”

