Contractor appointed for improvements to Queensway and Ford Foundry roundabouts 

Warwickshire County Council has appointed contractor C R Reynolds Construction to implement the highway improvements on Europa Way at the Fords Foundry and Queensway roundabouts.

The work is due to start in earnest in May. When completed, the scheme will see traffic signals at the two roundabouts, additional lanes, shared footway and dedicated off-carriageway cycle routes, and enhanced crossing facilities to enable more effective and safer crossing of roads.

Due for completion in Autumn 2025, the project will complement existing routes and create a corridor of connected cycling and walking links to help facilitate active travel.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways says:

“The A452 Europa Way corridor is a key route between the M40, Leamington Spa and Warwick. This improvement project is a complex scheme, requiring detailed bespoke design and build plans and associated planning and procurement.

"C R Reynolds Construction beat the competition to win the contract and I am delighted we are another step closer to achieving the high-quality outcome that local residents and businesses deserve.

"However, we are aware that there are now a number of roadworks taking place in the area which are impacting residents and drivers. We are asking local people to bear with us while we go through this phase of improvements to the road network which is needed to support the new homes planned for the area. We are always looking at ways in which we can minimise any disruption.

"Once completed the project is expected to produce a range of benefits including increased lane capacity, better control of traffic, more active travel options, increased business and retail activity in the area through improved links to Warwick and Leamington town centres as well as futureproofing for homes identified in the Warwick District Local Plan.”

The Warwick District Local Plan has identified that approximately 4,500 homes will be built within the area by 2029, with an additional 3,000 homes in the District of Stratford upon Avon, which will have a significant impact on the highways network. Opportunities for increased employment and job creation are also predicted within this period.

Without the proposed enhancement works, the anticipated future traffic congestion and delays could potentially undermine economic growth.

Liam Carter, Director, C R Reynolds Ltd says:

"We are immensely pleased to announce our partnership with Warwickshire County Council on this pivotal project, focusing on the highway improvements at Europa Way, particularly around the Fords Foundry and Queensway roundabouts. At C R Reynolds Limited, we are committed to delivering excellence and innovation in construction. Collaborating with the Council on this project allows us to contribute significantly to enhancing the local infrastructure, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for the community. We are proud to be part of this transformative initiative and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the region. The project will also allow us to further strengthen our relationships with the local supply chain and will provide opportunities to expand our workforce within the region”

The Europa Way Improvement programme has been allocated funding from the Local Growth Fund, administered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, in addition to funding secured from planning obligations.

For further information, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/europaway