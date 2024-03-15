Equalities Officer - Equip

Post Title: Equalities Officer

Hours: 37.5 hours per week. Fixed term contract for 12 months with the view to extending further

Salary: £28,282 per annum

Responsible to: Chief Executive Office base: Rugby (but working across all parts of Warwickshire).

Responsible for: Any volunteers linked to allocated projects

About EQuIP:

EQuIP is a dynamic and impactful equality charity based in the Warwickshire, dedicated to advancing equal opportunities, promoting diversity, and combating discrimination. With a strong commitment to creating positive societal change, we work collaboratively with communities, stakeholders, and partners to address the challenges faced by diverse, underrepresented groups.

Job Overview:

We are seeking an Equalities Officer to play a pivotal role in the team, in developing and delivering efficient and effective equality services and initiatives. The successful candidate will be responsible for delivering aspects of core services and specific projects, optimising internal processes, ensuring organisational compliance, and contributing to the overall success of our mission.

Key Responsibilities:

1. To work as part of a team, under the day-to-day line management of the Chief Executive, and in co-operation with all other staff and volunteers, to deliver high quality services, projects and information to local communities, in line with the objectives of EQuIP.

2. To develop effective links with the local communities and all public agencies, and to enhance existing communications with known contacts.

3. To reach out and develop new contacts in communities across Warwickshire.

4. To identify key equality issues experienced by communities across Warwickshire and to work with key agencies, where necessary, in addressing these issues.

5. To act as a link between communities, EQuIP and public agencies.

Nature and Scope:

1. To develop effective links and contacts across communities of interest in Warwickshire.

2. To identify equality issues of individuals and support needs of local community groups.

3. To organise and collate information relating to the outcomes and monitoring requirements of the post.

4. To consult regularly with the Chief Executive on the issues identified from the communities, key stakeholders and service clients.

5. To oversee and support the coordination and administration of regular meetings with the EQuIP project stakeholders to discuss objectives and progress made towards the project outcomes.

6. To develop effective channels of communication between communities and a range of other relevant bodies, in order to determine cross working opportunities and to address issues pertinent to communities.

7. To support the development of local monitoring systems to create a clear picture of the numbers and types of issues dealt with by EQuIP and the beneficiaries of EQuIP services.

8. Develop links between organisations to encourage understanding and promote community cohesion, and develop community capacity and engagement by providing advice and other assistance.

9. To support with the delivery of targeted equalities projects and to support the development of new initiatives that emerge from key issues and priorities identified. These may include projects focussed on health and wellbeing, community safety, hate crime, and community cohesion.

10. To deliver training to agencies, communities and stakeholders on a range of equality related subject areas.

11. To take a lead on EQuIP’s presence at exhibitions, online activities and events.

12. To identify and apply for opportunities for EQuIP that will ensure the sustainability of the current post and other EQuIP activities, beyond the prescribed time frame.

General

13. Undertake any other duties which would reasonably fall within this job description as instructed by the Chief Executive or Board.

4. Contribute towards the preparation of EQuIP progress reports, business/work plans and annual reports on the service, as required.

15. Report progress to the Chief Executive and Board at agreed intervals.

16. Participate fully in supervision and appraisal sessions with the Senior Equalities Officer and Chief Executive.

17. Prepare minutes and service the work of any agreed sub-committees, forums or other groups/working parties established within your sphere of work.

18. Undertake all necessary administrative or other duties necessary for the effective and efficient implementation of your work.

19. You will work in accordance with agreed policies, procedures and practice inclusive of Health & Safety at Work requirements, Equal Opportunities and Data Protection.

20. Demonstrate the highest professional standards in your work.

21. Attend appropriate training courses, and other professional development opportunities, as agreed with the Chief Executive.

22. Undertake any other duties, which would reasonably fall within this job description as instructed by the Chief Executive or Board.

Person Specification

The person specification provides a list of essential and desirable criteria (skills and competencies) that a candidate should have in order to perform the job. Each of the criteria listed below will be measured through; the application form (A), a test / exercise (T), an interview (I), a presentation (P) or documentation (D).

Education/Qualifications: (A)

• A degree/equivalent qualification and/or experience in a relevant field such as social sciences, community development, equality and diversity, or a related discipline.

Experience: (A,I)

• Demonstrable experience working within community development, equality, diversity, or related fields.

• Experience in developing and maintaining effective relationships with diverse communities and public agencies.

• Proven ability to identify and address key equality issues within communities.

• Experience in delivering training sessions or workshops on equality-related topics.

• Experience in coordinating and delivering projects focused on equality, community development, or related areas.

Knowledge: (A,I)

• A good understanding of equality legislation, policies, and best practices.

• Knowledge of issues affecting diverse communities and the ability to apply this knowledge to address their needs.

Commitment to Equality and Diversity: (A,P,I)

• A commitment to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion in all aspects of work.

• Sensitivity to the needs of diverse communities and a proactive approach to addressing their concerns.

Networking and Relationship Building: (A,P,I)

• Proven ability to develop and maintain effective relationships with community groups, public agencies, and other stakeholders.

Communications: (A,I)

• Excellent written and oral communication and presentation skills

• Competent ICT skills, especially Word and Excel

Ability to work independently and as part of a team (A,P,I)

Flexibility to adapt to changing workload demands and respond to new challenges (A,I)

Able to demonstrate a commitment to actively promoting Safeguarding policies and procedures (A,I)

Ability to travel effectively within Warwickshire (A,I)

Ability to work outside of normal working hours, as and when required. This may include working evenings and on weekends. (A,I)

Desirable Criteria

Proficiency in a second language (A)

Experience in identifying and applying for funding opportunities to support equality initiatives. (A,I)

Understanding of Local Context: (A,I)

• Knowledge of the social, economic, and political landscape of Warwickshire or similar regions.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and CV to claire@equipequality.org.uk, by 22nd March 2024. Please include "Equalities Officer Application" in the subject line. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

EQuIP is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds and experiences.