Latest work on highways ahead of completion of new Oakley School

The latest phase of highways work is set to start as the completion of the new Oakley School approaches.

The new £61m school is the County Council’s most significant investment ever in a single building and includes a 34-place nursery, 420-place primary and 900-place secondary school with SEND provision.

Work is now set to start on creating the formal entrance to the new school and upgrade the existing junction at Harbury Lane to give more space to pedestrians and cyclists.

The phases of the work will see the old footway on Oakley Wood Rd reinstated with a stone foundation and amber gravel topping to allow pedestrians to safely avoid most of the work areas with that work starting on 18 March.

A four-way traffic management scheme will be put in place by Warwickshire County Council and its contractor while this work and other phases is carried out, anticipated to last until mid-June. The sequences are as follows

Subsequent works will see road widening & drainage to east carriageway, the new school vehicle bell mouth entrance, road widening to west, Oakley Wood Rd / Harbury Lane junction improvement works and, finally, carriageway resurfacing and road markings for a new right hand turn lane which will be done under nighttime road closure.

A WCC spokesperson said: “We are entering the final phase of highways works that will be needed to accommodate the new school and the developments in the local area. It is a hugely exciting prospect for the area with a new all-through school taking in nearly 1500 local school-aged children from nursery through to the end of secondary. But of course it will need a highway network that can serve such expansion, which we are carrying out.

“There will be some disruption, inevitably, due to the traffic management needed to keep workers, pedestrians and other road users safe. It may cause a slight delay due to the number of traffic movements; however, by doing this, we are able to maintain traffic movements in all directions during the majority of the works.”

What will happen first?

Phase 1 & 1A: The old and overgrown footway on the east side of Oakley Wood Rd will be reinstated, with a stone foundation and Amber gravel topping. This will allow for pedestrians to use the path and safely avoid most of the work areas. We have already cut the hedges and overgrowth back to avoid the bird nesting season that may have delayed works.

Phase A (Accommodation works) - Reinstatement of east footpath - 18/3/24 to 28/3/24.

Phase 1 - Road widening & drainage to east carriageway - 2/4/24 to 12/4/24.

Phase 2 - New school vehicle bell mouth entrance - 15/4/24 to 30/4/24.

Phase 3 - Road widening to west carriageway - 1/5/24 to 8/5/24.

Phase 4 - Oakley Wood Rd / Harbury Lane junction improvement works - 9/5/24 to 30/5/24.

Phase 5 - Carriageway resurfacing & road markings for new right hand turn lane (under nighttime road closure) - 18/5/24 to 9/6/24.