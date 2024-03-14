Stratford Greenway expected to close for resurfacing in April and May

The top half of the Greenway will be closing in phases to complete essential resurfacing works.

Resurfacing works have been arranged for Stratford Greenway to ensure the track can continue to be safely accessed by a variety of visitors. Timeframes are dependent on weather conditions that would impact the quality of the surface finish; however, the work is expected to be completed by contractors Arden in two phases throughout April and May:

The first phase is due to take place from 8 April to 26 April, during which time the Greenway will be closed from Milcote Car Park to roughly adjacent with the sewage works during working hours (7.30 am to 4.30 pm on weekdays) for works surface preparation. This section will then be closed all day and night from 1 May to 3 May for surface treatment with tar and chippings.

The second phase is due to take place from 29 April to 17 May, during which time the Greenway will be closed from the Seven Meadows car park to just after Stannals Bridge during working hours. The section between Stannals Bridge and the sewage works will be completely inaccessible to the public throughout this period due to a public footpath closure notice.

Surface treatment on this section will then take place from 21 May to 23 May, during which time the Greenway will be closed all day and night between Seven Meadows car park and adjacent to the sewage works.

Parking will still be available at Seven Meadows throughout the resurfacing works. Parking at Milcote Car Park will be limited during phase one.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, commented: “The Stratford Greenway is a much-loved route for walkers, cyclists, and families enjoying the outdoors, and it’s essential it’s maintained to a high standard so that everyone can continue to enjoy it safely. We appreciate the patience of our regular visitors while these necessary resurfacing works are carried out, and we ask everyone to respect the closure signs in place.”

For future updates on the Stratford Greenway resurfacing works, keep an eye on the Warwickshire Country Parks news page or follow Stratford Greenway on Facebook.