A439 Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon update

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce significant progress on the Warwick Road A439 improvement scheme.

This project aims to significantly reduce the number of collisions and create a safer, more accessible environment for all road users and pedestrians.

Over the past two weeks, the Council has coned off a section of carriageway that has allowed it to safely focus its efforts on the following activities:

Dewatering adjacent land: flooding issues have been successfully addressed on nearby land by dewatering the affected areas, improving existing drainage systems and identifying areas for further enhancements to flood risk management.

Enhancing stormwater drainage: This includes detailed mapping and jetting of existing lines to improve their overall efficiency and future resilience.

Whilst these works have been carried out, contractors have been located in ditch-courses and nearby fields adjacent to the road and have, therefore, been largely out-of-sight of passing motorists.

The traffic management arrangements have also allowed for preparatory survey work to be safely completed which means the Council’s contractors are able to move on to the next phase of the scheme.

Over the next two weeks, contractors on this scheme are set to be far more visible as the Council will be gearing up for significant progress as additional work crews arrive to commence construction on the new crossing points and footpaths/cycle ways

As part of these improvements, a special wall will be constructed to retain ground levels effectively.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "This scheme represents a significant investment in the A439, not only improving safety but also promoting sustainable travel options.

“We are committed to minimizing disruption throughout the project and appreciate the continued patience and cooperation of the local community in Stratford."

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Local Member for Stratford North, said: “Residents are understandably concerned that good progress is being made with these important safety works, so I'm really pleased to see the progress that has been made and understand what's next to come. This project addresses the high accident rate on this road as well as issues of dangerous parking and speeding. The improved cycling and walking facilities are also welcome additions to this part of town.”

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap