Warwickshire Lieutenancy attends significant events in local communities across the county

Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox, and his Deputy Lieutenants have been travelling across the county in recent weeks to attend notable events in communities across the county.

The visits have included the official presentation of a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, attending a variety show performed by local Scout and Guide movements, and cutting the ribbon for the official opening of Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth.

On Wednesday 6 March, Tim Cox officially presented Fay McSorley, Chairperson at Rugby Autism Network, with the charity’s King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) 2023. The charity received this award for its support to parents and carers of young autistic people in Rugby, enabling families to enjoy quality time together by having access to autism-friendly events, bespoke days out, learning materials, workshops, and social support. It is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Fay McSorley, Chairperson at Rugby Autism Network, said:

“I am delighted that our work has been recognised. Our wonderful volunteers – past and present – have each brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to our members and we are all so proud of what we do. We have exciting plans ahead and will continue to support local families. This award is an amazing boost and will motivate us to keep giving our best, providing a service that simply did not exist when my own children were small. I hope our success will encourage others to volunteer and create their own support networks, working together to help overcome life’s challenges.”

To find out more about the KAVS, visit www.gov.uk/kings-award-for-voluntary-service.

Tim Cox at the official opening of Castle Farm Leisure Centre.

On Wednesday 28 February, Deputy Lieutenant and former High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham, attended the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa on behalf of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant as special guest to watch the Warwickshire Gang Show (WAGS). The event is a family-friendly variety show performed by members of the Scout and Guide movements from across the county. Now in its 52nd year, the annual event was performed daily by young people aged 6 - 25 between 25 February - 1 March 2024, and showcased plenty of music, vibrancy, movement, and fun.

The show is delivered entirely by volunteers and casts young people to help develop their performing skills, encourage teamwork, and increase their confidence. This year the organisers of WAGS delivered the show in order to raise funds for Cameron Grant Memorial Trust, a charity which encourages everyone to speak up and ask for help if they need it, reinforcing that there is always someone you can talk to. For more information about Scouting in Warwickshire, visit https://warwickshirescouts.org.uk/

Tim Cox at the official opening of the new Kenilworth Scout and Guide Centre.

On Saturday 24 February, Tim Cox was delighted to attend the official opening of Castle Farm Leisure Centre, including the adjacent Scout and Guide Centre, in Kenilworth. Olympic 110m hurdles silver medallist, Colin Jackson, and freestyle footballer and Guinness World Record holder, Jamie Knight, joined the Lord Lieutenant in an official ribbon cutting ceremony alongside representatives from Warwick District Council and Everyone Active to mark the grand opening. Attendees at the event including members of the public also had the opportunity to take part in a range of free taster activities, including group exercise classes, football skills, basketball and pickleball.

Castle Farm Leisure Centre opened to the public in December 2023 following a £16 million build completed over 20 months, a project which also saw the creation of a new headquarters for the Kenilworth Scouts and Guides in the adjacent building. The centre is operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

"The recent community visits by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, and his Deputy Lieutenants, demonstrate the importance of recognising and celebrating the outstanding achievements of our residents and Warwickshire-based organisations. The presentations of awards, attendance at community shows, and participation in official openings are all vibrant and inclusive community events that show how we can make Warwickshire the best it can be, and encouraging a real sense of pride in our county”.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“It is always a pleasure and a privilege to attend these special events and to connect with our local communities, celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding individuals and organisations. “These moments highlight the incredible spirit we have within Warwickshire, and how as individuals and as a community we can deliver activities and remarkable opportunities that deliver a positive impact”.

To find out more about the role of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/