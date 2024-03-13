Fire safety advice for No Smoking Day

Residents are being reminded of the risks that smoking poses not just to their health, but to others in their household and even the property itself.

Careless disposal of cigarettes is one of the biggest killers in house fires, so it’s important that people remember the message to ‘put it out, right out.’

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is using No Smoking Day on March 13 as an opportunity to highlight the dangers that lighting up in the home poses.

Fires caused by cigarettes often involve mattresses, upholstered furniture such as chairs and sofas, or rubbish that has been ignited by improperly disposed cigarette ends.

WFRS recommends following the precautions below to help prevent fire in the home:

Smoke outdoors where possible

Never smoke in bed, especially when you are tired

Take extra care when you’re tired, if you've been drinking alcohol or taking prescription or recreational drugs

Always use a heavy, non-tip ashtray and make sure it’s on a stable surface – not your lap, cushion or sofa arm

Don’t leave cigarettes, cigars or pipes burning unattended or sat on the edge of an ashtray

Always use child resistant lighters and keep lighters and matches out of reach of children

Douse smoking materials with water after you’ve finished, or tip ash into a fire-safe container as it may still be smouldering

Empty ashtrays regularly and make sure there's no debris left behind, even after pouring out excess ashes away

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said: “No Smoking Day is a good time to remind people of the benefits of stopping smoking. While we understand that not all smokers will give up for good, there are steps that they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Be extra careful by ensuring cigarettes are stubbed out properly before going to bed, in an ashtray not a bin. Never smoke in bed or leave a lit cigarette, cigar or pipe unattended as they can easily start a fire.

“Don’t forget to have working smoke alarms fitted on all levels of your home and test them regularly – they can give you valuable time to get out, stay out and call 999 in the event of fire.”

For more fire safety advice, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

To book a safe and well check for yourself, a friend or family member visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety/apply-safe-well-visit/1.