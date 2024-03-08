Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Think Active and Age UK Live Longer Better Webinar:  We Are Undefeatable

Think Active are excited to announce our latest Live Longer Better Webinar, in partnership with Age UK, where we will be exploring the National We Are Undefeatable campaign and Think Active’s Moving Stories, which aim to encourage and support people to get active whilst living with a health condition

 

This free webinar will take place on Tuesday 19th March, 11:30-12:30.  

 

To book your free place on the webinar, click here 

 

This webinar will cover: 

·       What is We Are Undefeatable 

·       Campaign insights 

·       Campaign resources 

·       How people can get involved with We Are Undefeatable 

·       Lived experience stories of older people being active 

·       Live activity routine taken from the Freedom To Move series 

·       Inspiring local stories from across Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire 

·       Opportunity for Q+A 

 

Join Think Active, Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire, and Peter Dutton (Activation Manager for We Are Undefeatable) 

Published: 8th March 2024

