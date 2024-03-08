Counselling and Trauma Support Service Manager - CW MIND

Counselling and Trauma Support Service Manager

Counselling and Trauma Support Service Manager

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Job Details Counselling and Trauma Support Service Job Title Service Manager Location Coventry and Warwickshire Salary £34,000 to £37,000 (Salary based on relevant qualifications and experience) Hours 37 hrs – Working flexibly Monday – Friday 9.00am – 4.30pm to include some evening and weekend working Job type Permanent

If you are passionate about providing support to individuals experiencing varying degrees of mental health and wellbeing difficulties and want to be part of a reputable organisation at the forefront of mental health innovation, helping people access the right support when they most need it, then please read on, because we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team.

Who we are looking for?

We are seeking an individual who can work flexibly and has sustained experience in leadership and management best practices to positively support staff in delivering a variety of therapeutic mental health and wellbeing service activities.

This pivotal role will involve active participation in enhancing the success of CW Mind’s existing counselling and trauma service provision, with the aim of improving access to mental health and wellbeing support for its residents.

About the service

This exciting opportunity will require the successful candidate to further develop CW Mind’s much sought-after Counselling and Trauma Support Service.

Overall responsibility will include the management, development, and promotion of a dynamic portfolio of existing and emerging initiatives.

Additionally, they will be expected to work closely with the Head of Operations to drive service expansion.

Programs are spread across community venues in Coventry and Warwickshire and include, but are not limited to:

Space 2 Thrive

This much-celebrated trauma-informed service is leading the way in providing mental health and wellbeing wrap-around support to individuals aged 18 years and above who have experienced domestic abuse.

Space 2 Thrive began as a two-year pilot service, working in collaboration with local domestic abuse commissioners and specialist agencies to provide additional, complementary support activities to individuals accessing safe accommodation, sanctuary schemes, and independent domestic abuse advisory service (IDVA) support.

Due to its overwhelming success, Space 2 Thrive has been awarded further funding to continue developing its innovative support provision.

Delivered through a dedicated team of experienced practitioners, Space 2 Thrive has embedded a trauma-informed approach into all its support activities, with the aim of enhancing users’ knowledge of the impact of trauma, enabling them to better understand and manage their trauma responses.

Support is offered flexibly in community venues and is achieved by mutual agreement with users who can decide on one or more of the following activities.

Support options provided include one-to-one therapeutic wellbeing, counselling and trauma therapy, navigation, and psycho-educational group sessional opportunities. Also included is trauma-informed training for partner agency staff to build their knowledge base.

Key Responsibilities:

To be responsible for the development of specified services and the necessary tools and resources to ensure that these services are effective and resources to ensure that these services are effective and successful.

To be responsible for the operational management and coordination of a portfolio services.

To work closely with the Head of Operations and/or Director of Operations/Deputy CEO, to ensure that day to day issues are addressed, problem solving where required and systems maintained for effective delivery of services.

To be responsible for line management duties, allocation of work, caseload management and ongoing support to these roles.

To be responsible for the line management of designated staff and associate professionals, providing regular recorded supervision and appraisals.

In the case of the counselling service, to ensure receipt of up-to-date documents for proof of professional indemnity insurance and membership in the BACP or equivalent professional.

To manage safeguarding and crisis situations in consultation with the Head of Operations and/or Director of Operations and staff team, in line with policy and procedures of Coventry and Warwickshire

Essential Criteria include:

Recognised leadership and management qualification and proven track record of line management/leadership.

Experience of delivering mental health support.

Recognised management qualification at Level 4 diploma or equivalent is essential.

Relevant qualification in one of the following professions: Social Work, Psychology, Counselling/Family Therapist with experience in a mental health or equivalent organisational setting.

Knowledge and understanding of the challenges that face vulnerable people in taking control of their lives.

Proven ability to work with a wide range of agencies/professional groups.

Access to a vehicle for travel across Coventry and Warwickshire.

We will consider applications from individuals with the relevant experience who are actively working towards the appropriate qualifications required to carry out the role.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you must include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are you eligible to work in the United Kingdom? If you are currently on a visa, please advise the expiry date, visa type and any restrictions.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Interested?

If you are interested in applying for this post, additional information can be found in the application pack by clicking here.

How to Apply

To apply for this exciting opportunity, please submit your application and a compelling cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this role.

Closing date: Noon Monday 8th April

Interview Date: Monday 15th April

Shortlisted candidates: To provide an opportunity for questions to be exchanged about you, the role, and the organisation, all candidates successfully shortlisted will be emailed to arrange an informal and brief telephone chat ahead of the interview date on Thursday 11th of April.

To learn more, and apply please visit: Counselling and Trauma Support Service Manager - CWMind