If you, or someone you know, is unable to afford to pay their utility bills, please call the Local Welfare Scheme in 0800 4081448 by 22nd March 2024.

Helping Warwickshire Residents to Pay Utility Bills

The objective of the Government’s Household Support Fund is to provide support this winter to vulnerable households in most need of support to help with significantly rising living costs, specifically food, energy and water bills.

In recognition that an unexpected increase in costs can create real challenges for our residents who are experiencing financial hardship, another county wide utilities voucher campaign will launch in March 2024

Short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment will be available to help those who are struggling to afford energy and water bills. This will supplement ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of a bill. Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation. All applications for the payment must be made by 22 March 2024.

Anyone entitled to benefits eligible free school meals will have received this support in February.

Vulnerable residents in Warwickshire who are struggling financially can apply for support by contacting the Local Welfare Scheme directly on 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182. For further information please visit:

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme

https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/