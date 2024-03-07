Help build a smoke free generation and quit for No Smoking Day 

Take the steps to quit smoking for good and mark the 40th anniversary of No Smoking Day next Wednesday 13 March.

Whilst smoking rates have reduced considerably compared to 40 years ago, there is still a long way to go to become a smoke free generation. There are over 66,000 people in Warwickshire who smoke, which is 13.9% of adults aged 18+ in the county (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2022).

This No Smoking Day, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is promoting the well-known awareness day to encourage residents not to give up on quitting and make use of the variety of free stop smoking support available to across the county.

Smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death in England, with smokers also twice as likely to develop dementia. Cigarettes contain harmful chemicals which are bad for your brain, so smoking not only increases your risk of dementia, but one in two smokers will die early due to their smoking. This No Smoking Day is a reminder that quitting is the best thing you can do for your health.

Smokers can access support across Warwickshire via the quit4good website which details where and how to access stop smoking services. Alternatively digital support is available through the NHS stop smoking app, providing daily support and tracking to monitor progress.

WCC has also recently improved the stop smoking support offer with the introduction of the new Government ‘Swap to Stop’ programme. Swap to Stop offers smokers over the age of 18 access to support to quit with the help of vape ‘quit kits’ and access to 12 weeks of behavioural support and stop smoking treatments.

Nicotine vapes are one of the most effective stop smoking aids and are substantially less harmful than smoking because they do not contain tobacco. Almost two-thirds of people who use a vape along with support from their local Stop Smoking Service successfully quit smoking. Vaping is already estimated to contribute to an extra 50,000 – 70,000 smoking quits per year in England.

This No Smoking Day, WCC is also highlighting that families in Warwickshire looking to quit smoking can access support from a specialist team of dedicated Stop Smoking in Pregnancy (SSiP) advisors who provide a friendly and confidential service to help pregnant smokers and their families stop smoking.

Stopping smoking can be a challenge, but when a new baby is due, quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do as a family to give baby a heathy start in life. It can also save a lot of money, helping you to buy all the different things needed for a new arrival.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Smoking has a huge impact on an individual’s health and stopping can reduce your risk of developing dementia, heart disease, cancer and stroke. We know that it’s much easier to stop smoking when you get the right support. “In Warwickshire, there are lots of options to choose from, including the addition of the free vaping quit kits, which are helping lots of Warwickshire residents to go smokefree for good in 2024. “No Smoking Day is the perfect time to take the first step and begin your quitting journey along with many others, whilst being supported and reassured by professional stop smoking advisors along the way.”

The benefits of stopping smoking don’t just stop at your health. Smoking is also the biggest cause of accidental fires in the home, often because of people being careless when smoking in bed or not taking care extinguishing their cigarettes properly after drinking alcohol.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The safest way to reduce the risk of fire to yourself and your family is to stop smoking this No Smoking Day. However, if you do smoke in your home, avoid smoking if you think you might fall asleep and make sure you dispose of cigarettes safely using an ashtray and soaking the butts in water before disposing. Never throw hot cigarettes in a bin. “Make sure you also have a working smoke alarm on every level of the home as this can give you valuable time to escape in the event of fire.”

Start your journey to quitting this #NoSmoking Day.

Smokers can call 0333 005 0095 or text ‘QUIT’ to 60777 to access additional stop smoking support such as, talking directly to stop smoking advisors either over the phone or video call, support via text messages or as part of a virtual support group. More information is available on the Quit4Good website.

Pregnant people who smoke can receive dedicated advice from Warwickshire’s experienced and friendly advisors who are on hand to help beat the addiction with support and guidance. To find out more call 07917 227 004, email ssip@swft.nhs.uk or visit the Quit 4 Baby website.

As many as 4 in 10 cases of dementia are linked to risk factors that we can change, including quitting smoking. To find out more, visit the Living Well with Dementia website.

Although vaping has fewer risks than smoking, it is not risk free, therefore the advice is if you don’t smoke, don’t vape. Vaping myths and the facts - Better Health - NHS (www.nhs.uk)