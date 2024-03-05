From Housing to Hearts - My journey as a Parent & Child foster carer with Warwickshire

Marie*, a parent and child foster carer with Warwickshire County Council explains her journey to becoming a foster carer and what it means to her.

Parent and child fostering involves providing a nurturing family environment to parents who find it difficult to meet their child's needs. The role offers guidance and support to help them care for their child and move on to independence.

Marie began: “As a young child I was in foster care as my mother had mental health challenges, so I know first-hand the importance of babies and mums being in the right placements with the right people. I had a friend who was a parent & child foster carer and she inspired and encouraged me to make the first step and contact Warwickshire County Council to get the ball-rolling. I knew I could make a real difference to their lives.

Finding the right fit

“Choosing Warwickshire County Council was a natural decision. Local support was crucial, and they offered just that. When talking to the team I quickly realised that I had lots of skills I could bring to foster caring, I have a background in housing but I also had experience working with children as a support worker for a local authority’s social services supporting children who were leaving care.

“Being a parent myself, I also understand the importance of nurturing young minds. My grown-up children, the youngest now 19, have been incredibly supportive, witnessing both the joy I get from this role and the positive impact on the mothers and babies entrusted to our care. I always keep them in the loop and they always feel informed about each placement as I feel it’s important to include them.

Building skills and confidence

“Warwickshire's commitment to foster carer training is exceptional. I've honed my skills through courses in equal opportunities, paediatric first aid, observation recording and even attachment training, which empowers us to understand our role as primary caregivers. They also funded an 18-month course on Children & Young People which further deepened my knowledge and understanding.

“The assessment process was really thorough, involving family, friends and getting references. I think it’s only once you’re in the job, you know just how much trust is placed on you and why the assessment process is so thorough.

A day in the life

“A typical day starts with checking in with the Mum, checking how her night was with the baby and how she’s feeling, we talk about the day ahead and plan our activities and our day. We might head to the park, have lunch, play with the baby, or attend groups like baby massage. When I first have a placement I always make sure I introduce them to the community and show them around the area. Registering them with healthcare services and attending regular progress meetings are all part of the process.

“I get support from my fostering social worker and we meet every two weeks, I also have a visit from the support worker who works with the mum and their baby every week. The child’s social worker also visits too. We also see a health visitor, so there’s always someone there in terms of support. There’s even an out of hours emergency team on hand to support you at any time. You don’t ever feel alone as there’s a whole team around you. Warwickshire really are fantastic at supporting me.

“My first parent and child, while initially nerve-wracking, paved the way for a more confident second and so-on.

“The impact I witness is really rewarding. Building rapport with the babies and acting as a positive role model for the parents is immensely fulfilling. I strive to create personal connections, fostering empathy and open communication. While professionalism remains paramount, building trust and empowering the parent to speak their truth is key. This, I believe, comes with experience and a genuine passion for supporting both parent and child.”

Warwickshire's parent & child scheme is a structured program with placements lasting 12-14 weeks, ensuring clarity and manageable durations.

An enriching journey

“My journey as a parent & child foster carer has been enriching beyond measure. If you're looking to make a real difference in the lives of families, consider joining Warwickshire's supportive and dedicated team. You might just discover your true calling, as I have.

“For anyone considering parent and child fostering, I urge you to approach it with passion and an open mind. You'll learn as much from them as they do from you, and the rewards are truly life-changing. Remember, support is always available. My fostering social worker, the mothers' support worker, the child's social worker, and even an out-of-hours emergency team are all readily available. You're never alone.”

Cllr Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, added:

"We are incredibly grateful to foster carers like Marie* who share their skills, compassion, and dedication to supporting vulnerable families in our community. Parent and child fostering plays a vital role in providing a safe and nurturing environment for both mothers and babies during a challenging time in their lives.

“Marie's* story exemplifies the positive impact our foster carers have. Their commitment to building trusting relationships, fostering empathy, and empowering parents is truly commendable. As our foster carer explains, Warwickshire County Council is committed to providing our foster carers with the training, support, and resources they need to thrive in their roles and make a lasting difference in the lives of the families they care for.

“If you are considering becoming a foster carer, we encourage you to get in touch with our fostering team to learn more about the different fostering opportunities available and the extensive support we provide. Together, we can make a positive difference in the lives of children and families in Warwickshire."

Marie is one of 150 fostering households caring for children and young people for Warwickshire County Council.

If this something that you’d like to find out more about, visit https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/ call 0800 408 1556 or find us on Facebook @WarwickshireFostering.